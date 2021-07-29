© Getty Images / Stocktrek Images

A US Navy guided missile destroyer has crossed the Taiwan Strait in the South China Sea, making it the seventh such trip by an American warship this year, and prompting China to accuse the US of trying provoke its military.The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed northwards through the strait on Wednesday, the US Navy said in a statement. The maneuver was confirmed by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday, with officials saying the military used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance tools to monitor movements at sea and in the air around Taiwan, according to local media reports.The latest move was met with harsh criticism from Beijing, with its army commander saying on Thursday that Washington is "the biggest creator of security risks across the Taiwan Strait."Regional Chinese troops were ready to respond to any threats and provocative moves, he added, saying that the Chinese Navy has monitored the US destroyer's movements. China has "the determination, confidence and ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Shi Yi said.The waters of the South China Sea have long been a stumbling point in regional territorial disputes. Beijing maintains that it has a historic right to the waters, but its territorial claims covering most of the sea have been denied by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, which ruled in favor of the Philippines - a ruling ignored by China.While the potentially resource-rich territory is contested by several southeast Asian nations, the US military has been present in the area under the pretext of maintaining stability in the region. Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country would stand alongside others in facing up to Chinese "coercion."