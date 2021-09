cannot function in the rain

SPECIFICATIONS:



Aircrew: 2



Top speed: 628mph



Range: 6,000 nautical miles, and refuels approximately every six hours



Length: 69ft



Wingspan: 172ft



Weight: 158,100lbs



Weapons: B61 and B83 nuclear bombs, MK84 conventional bomb, MK82 and CBU-87 conventional weapons and AGM-129 advanced cruise missile

Satellite images show the exact moment a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, one of the most deadly weapons in the United States' military arsenal and worth $2billion, crash landed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri yesterday.Sources said the B-2Whileaspect of the incident.Nobody was injured and there was no fire once the bomber landed.The incident involving the B-2 happened around 12.30am and unfolded in aand 8,000ft from the ground up set by the Federal Aviation Administration.The FAA said that the the restriction would allow 'to provide a safe environment for an accident investigation' and is set to be lifted September 17 at 8pm.It is not know yet to what degree the B2 bomber at Whiteman Base sustained damage. The aircraft, according to KMBC 'The incident is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available,' they added., the outlet reported.Spanning an imposing 170 feet and capable of unleashing awesome destruction, the B-2 Spirit aircraft areThe model was developed under the Advanced Technology Bomber during Jimmy Carter's administration.At the time of the crashIt was found thatIn August, two B-2s from Whiteman joined other aircraft flying over the North Sea as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment.The B-2s landed in the Keflavik Air Base in Iceland and as part of the joined operation with the Norwegian government also deployed to the UK.'The mission demonstrates the value of our continued presence and relationships,''What our collective Airmen accomplish on these missions is vital to our alliance and maintaining agility as we move into the future,' said Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander.An user on Twitter highlighted that if the B2 had sustained irreparable damage during today's accident, it would leave the Air Force with just 19 remaining aircrafts of the model.'So that takes us down to 19 of them then...I guess we still have 19 more than everyone else so we're probably doing ok,' they wrote.The B2 Spirit stealth bomberIt can deliver both conventional and nuclear ammunition, and brings massive firepower to bear anywhere on the globe through previously impenetrable defenses, according to Military.com.Because of its small size, it's an strategic weapon to filter and penetrate air defenses.Many details about the B2 design remain classified and have not been revealed to the public, but it is known that the model has a crew of two pilots.The B-2 Spirit is the U.S. Air Force's deadliest and most expensive plane - a Cold Warrior's invention whichEach of the 20 operational B-2s isOn board its flight crew of two, at the controls of a plane, then return to the U.S. in a single flight.The B-2s were first designed under the Carter administration, came close to being canceled, and, entering Air Force service in 1997.They have beento fightas NATO moved in to counter ethnic cleansing of the Muslim Albanian minority, and in the war on terror, taking out Taliban targets in Afghanistan and most recently ISIS positions in Syria.All are currently based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, meaning that the one designated to fly over the Mall is flying 1,042miles to D.C. for the spectacle.If it flies low enough it will be visible from the ground, but it is almost invisible on radar, with its stealth design making it look like a pigeon on radar screens.