A Czech-built L-410 light transport plane crashed as it attempted to land at a remote eastern Siberian airport, on Sunday. Four people on board, including one of the pilots, died whilein the incident.Operated by local company Sila Airlines, the aircraftin Kazachinskoye, located some 500 kilometers to the northeast. According to Russian prosecutors, thefrom the airport. RIA Novosti has reported that it "caught fire."According to media reports, at least 16 people, including two crew members, were on board. Four of them died in the crash while the others were injured. Emergency services and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said., according to a source in the aviation services cited by TASS.The Let L-410 Turbolet is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft produced by the Czech company Let Kunovice. It