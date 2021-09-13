Society's Child
Siberian passenger plane crash kills 4 - Czech-built L-410 aircraft reportedly landed in Taiga & 'caught fire'
RT
Sun, 12 Sep 2021 19:39 UTC
Operated by local company Sila Airlines, the aircraft was flying from the city of Irkutsk to a regional airport in Kazachinskoye, located some 500 kilometers to the northeast. According to Russian prosecutors, the pilots tried to do a go-around but the plane eventually missed the landing strip and crashed in the taiga some four kilometers away from the airport. RIA Novosti has reported that it "caught fire."
According to media reports, at least 16 people, including two crew members, were on board. Four of them died in the crash while the others were injured. Emergency services and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. Preliminary data indicates that the tragedy might have been caused by pilot error or an engine malfunction, according to a source in the aviation services cited by TASS.
The Let L-410 Turbolet is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft produced by the Czech company Let Kunovice. It was designed to be capable of landing on short and unpaved runways. The plane involved in Sunday's incident was manufactured in 2014.
A great illusion of cosmic security thus envelops mankind, one that the "establishment" of Church, State and Academe do nothing to disturb. Persistence in such an illusion will do nothing to alleviate the next Dark Age when it arrives. But it is easily shattered: one simply has to look at the sky.
Bush visited a memorial ceremony on Saturday at the Shanksville site where the United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field after passengers...
Some invader just in from across the border or one of Traitor Joe's Afghan pets working up a pipe bomb to show these Americanos what for. "Hey,...
It seems he didn't get any wiser over the last few years. I hope he is still well. Would be a real shame if he passes out before karma catches up...
"children of the same foul spirit" Geez, projecting much? Must be talking about himself and his fellow inbreds LOL
All these assholes scared of dying from covid are neither currently living, nor capable of life. Id rather die sooner than live in complete fear.
Comment: Amidst an apparent uptick in fires and explosions, plane crashes seem to be in the news a lot, too: