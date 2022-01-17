NewsReal on Facebook

There has been an extraordinary amount of backpedaling of late on 'The Science', with official positions morphing into those held by 'conspiracy theorists' for the last two years. At the same time, however, there is as yet no rollback of the 'crowd control measures' introduced on the basis of said 'Science'.On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall cover the glaring contrast between official pronouncements about how mild the virus has become, and the increasingly extreme measures governments are nevertheless forcing on populations.In the second hour, they switch gears to discuss the increasing geopolitical tension between the US and Russia over 'who controls Europe', and the highly explosive Tonga volcano eruption that literally shook the world...01:55:24— 79.2 MBThis podcast is also available to view and download on Rumble and OdyseeShow Notes