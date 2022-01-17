NewsReal: Collapsing Narratives: Medical Misinformation Now Indistinguishable From The Science!
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 00:00 UTC
On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall cover the glaring contrast between official pronouncements about how mild the virus has become, and the increasingly extreme measures governments are nevertheless forcing on populations.
In the second hour, they switch gears to discuss the increasing geopolitical tension between the US and Russia over 'who controls Europe', and the highly explosive Tonga volcano eruption that literally shook the world...
Running Time: 01:55:24
Download: MP3 — 79.2 MB
This podcast is also available to view and download on Rumble and Odysee
