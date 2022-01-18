Despite the growing enmity, Wallace said he invited his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, to meet in London sometime in the coming weeks to work through the issue, adding "the current gap is wide but not unbridgeable," and that he remains "hopeful that diplomacy will prevail."
Comment: That's the UK's idea of diplomacy...
While the official did not provide details about the number or type of arms sent, he said they are "not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia," and are to be used by Ukrainian forces "in self-defence" only. A "small number" of British troops will also train local soldiers on how to use the new gear.
"These are short-range... but nevertheless it would make people pause and think what they were doing and if tanks were to roll into Ukraine, invade it, then they would be part of the defence mechanism," Wallace continued.
Comment: If Russia was compelling into invading Ukraine as a means of defending itself, Ukraine wouldn't stand a chance against; the West and Ukraine know this, but the objective is to incite Russia into making the first move to legitimize and further the West's hybrid war on Russia.
The UK and US governments continue to predict an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia, despite the latter's insistence that it has no plans for an armed incursion. Nonetheless, over the weekend, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed Moscow would "fabricate a pretext" to invade, threatening a "robust response" that would target Russia economically. A proposal to sever Moscow from the SWIFT international banking network is also reportedly still on the table.
Comment: The threat of blocking Russia from SWIFT has been dropped.
Sullivan's warning, as well as London's vow to arm up the Ukrainian military, come days after several current and former US officials told Yahoo News that intelligence agencies are now "training an insurgency" in Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, with one ex-CIA staffer saying the program is instructing troops on how to "kill Russians."
The politician also noted that of all the countries on the European continent, Russia has the largest army in terms of numbers.
Its story is to be proud of. We fought together and paid tribute to the participants in the northern convoys for their courage, marking the 80th anniversary of the dispatch of the first of them last year. Russia has nothing to fear from NATO, Ukraine or other countries that seek a peaceful life on the territory of Europe, Wallace said.
Wallace added that the UK will start supplying Ukraine with light anti-tank weapons for defense purposes due to Russia’s actions in the region. According to him, the supplied weapons do not pose a threat to Moscow