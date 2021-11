© Unknown

"The best way of comparing the mortality impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic internationally is by looking at all-cause mortality compared with the five-year average."

We all remember what happened last year when Sweden's unflappable state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell announced there wouldn't be a lockdown. His "trust-based" approach was roundly denounced - not only in the media, but also by some 'experts'.Since the end of the first wave, however, Sweden has been gradually creeping down the list of countries by official Covid death rate.As I and others have consistently argued , number of Covid deaths per million is not the best measure of the pandemic's impact on mortality. Far better Thanks to an ONS report published on Thursday, we now have age-adjusted excess mortality numbers for most of the countries in Europe, covering the entire period from January 2020 to June 2021.As an aside, the report clearly states:So what do the new numbers show?In other words, the level of mortality between January 2020 and June 2021 was lower than the five-year average. If this isn't a vindication of Anders Tegnell's approach, I don't know what is.The table below (taken from the ONS report) shows age-adjusted excess mortality from 3rd January 2020 to 18th June 2021. As you can see,Interestingly, the bottom six are all small, geographically peripheral countries (three islands, plus Denmark, Norway and Finland).The top seven are all in Eastern Europe, which again suggests that some geographic factor is at work. What may account for high excess mortality in these countries is the fact thatOfficial Covid death rates are shown below:If true, this would constituteAs I've noted before , this approach always carried the risk of creating an even bigger epidemic in the winter.In any event, Anders Tegnell can give himself a well-deserved pat on the back. His country kept civil liberties largely intact, and ended up with one of Europe's lowest death tolls. Well done, professor.