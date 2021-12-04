© VnExpress/Lam Son



Thanh Hoa has suspended the use of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine batch after over 120 students were hospitalized following their inoculation.with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. However, over 120 of the children were admitted to hospitals after exhibiting symptoms like nausea, high fever or breathing difficulties, the provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) said Thursday.Of these,, but their health has stabilized and they continue to be monitored at the hospital, the center said. The cause of their symptoms has yet to be confirmed by Thanh Hoa authorities.Thanh Hoa CDC director Luong Ngoc Truong said the province has stopped using the current vaccine batch. "We still have other batches, also Pfizer vaccines, sohe said., Truong added.Vu Van Chinh, director of the Ha Trung District General Hospital, saidfollowing vaccination was normal, but"Those who have reactions or faint need to be separated so no chain reaction occurs," said Chinh.The Thanh Hoa CDC has distributed around 117,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to 27 districts and towns. Over 56,700 doses have been administered.Over the past week,with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Bac Giang, Hanoi and Binh Phuoc.