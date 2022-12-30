The statement from Musk comes as he has taken multiple shots at leftists this week for buying into mainstream media narratives.
"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk said.
In a subsequent tweet, Musk responded to professor Gad Saad, who posted a video mocking Dr. Anthony Fauci and his decision to retire as Republicans are set to take over the House of Representatives next week.
"Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," Musk said in response to the video about Fauci.
Musk also posted a meme mocking the political Left over science issues:
Prior to Musk's purchase of Twitter, users could often face suspension or permanent bans for questioning some scientific matters, especially those surrounding COVID, vaccines, and transgender issues.
Musk called out other social media companies and Google earlier this week for alleged censorship on their platforms.
Musk made the remarks in response to a tweet from left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald, who wrote:
"For the crime of reporting that the US Security State agencies are heavily involved in Big Tech's censorship regime, and for confessing that he found this deeply disturbing, liberals have spent a full week saying that @mtaibbi has mental health problems and needs therapy."Included in Greenwald's tweet was a screenshot of one of journalist Matt Taibbi's Twitter Files threads.
Taibbi said:
"The government was in constant contact not just with Twitter but with virtually every major tech firm. These included Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit, even Pinterest, and many others. Industry players also held regular meetings without government."Musk responded:
"Most people don't appreciate the significance of the point Matt was making: *Every* social media company is engaged in heavy censorship, with significant involvement of and, at times, explicit direction of the government."
