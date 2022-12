Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that his social platform will promote the- while also making a dig at Dr Fauci.Gad Saad, a heavily-followed Evolutionary Behavior Scientist, replied to Musk's tweet in jest by posting a video of Dr. Fauci and writing: 'The science is anything that His Eminence Lord Fauci says it is.''His Excellency is science,' continued Saad.Musk then drove his point one step further by posting a meme mocking those who 'believe anything blindly.''That's dangerous,' he continued. 'To me, that's more dangerous than the slings and the arrows that get thrown at me. I'm not going to be around here forever, but science is going to be here forever.And if you damage science, you are doing something very detrimental to society long after I leave. And that's what I worry about.'As information about Twitter's previous ownership continues to become public, Musk recently revealed that the company's staff formerly ' had an internal Slack channel unironically called 'Fauci Fan Club.''He also zeroed in on what he's implied may have been a chronic lack of institutional accountability surrounding Fauci and his work as a top government scientist.Earlier this month, Musk again raised eyebrows when he tweeted, 'My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.'MSNBC analyst and risk intelligence CEO Laith Alkhouri wrote , 'The scientific method doesn't take place on Twitter.'It's done by experienced scientists who conduct observations & posit questions, and go through evaluations and reevaluations - not 5G and flat earth conspiracy theorists.'In response to Musk's statement that following science 'necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,' Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton wrote,Mathematical physicist and managing director of Thiel Capital, Eric Weinstein wrote that Musk's decision 'Changes. Everything. If true.'Joshua Stevens, a NASA Earth Cartography and Data Visualization lead wrote that Musk's policy is 'fair and reasonable.'