Reproducibility is the most fundamental yardstick in science. If a result can't be replicated, it doesn't count as science.So how much of science is reproducible? One way of tackling this question is to select a large number of studies from a particular field and then attempt to replicate them. This has been done several times.These numbers are sobering. But there's an important caveat: the 'studies to be replicated' were selected somewhat arbitrarily, so the corresponding percentage can't be taken as representative of the entire field.This was done in a 2016 survey by the journal Nature. They got 1,500 responses - the vast majority from currently-working scientists. Respondents were asked, "In your opinion, what proportion of published work in your field is reproducible?"These figures are again sobering. According to researchers themselves, close to half of published work in medicine, social science and environmental science cannot be replicated. Unsurprisingly, more 'objective' fields like physics and chemistry are perceived to have higher rates of replicability.