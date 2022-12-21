Society's Child
Celebs waking up? Oscar winner Tim Robbins tells Russell Brand how he saw the light on media bias, 'Orwellian' COVID rules based on politics, not science
Hollywood in Toto
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 03:14 UTC
The actor/director came out earlier this year against vaccine mandates for his fellow thespians, understanding it made little sense given what we've learned about the medication.
The jab doesn't stop the spread, nor does it prevent the recipient from getting the virus.
Robbins, one of Hollywood's most consistently progressive voices, revealed how he initially followed the government's COVID-19 protocols and silently shamed anyone who didn't. Then he traveled to England in 2021 and saw many people defying those orders.
He predicted death and destruction would follow. Except it didn't. And that's when his awakening began.
He later joined an anti-lockdown protest in New York City, noting how the media's description of the protesters didn't match the reality.
These weren't hateful bigots on the streets. It was fellow liberals recoiling against government overreach and media misinformation. That led him to publicly distancing himself from the art-world mandates via Twitter.
"We became aware of the idea that the vaccinated could spread [the virus] and catch it like the unvaccinated ... to continue the policy of lockdowns or mandates after that didn't seem to be following the science. It was following a political agenda. That's where I really started to have problems with it," Robbins said to Brand, who has been tracking pandemic misinformation for months on his YouTube and Rumble accounts.
Robbins, his inner liberal starting to emerge, noticed other "Orwellian" signs tied to the pandemic. He saw official bodies changing the meaning of established words like "vaccine" and denying, against the scientific consensus that natural immunity mattered.
"The fact that there were these changes of definitions ... my alarm bells went off. I wondered, what is going on?" he asked. "In the past natural immunity was one of the building blocks to moving forward," he said, questioning why the scientific community, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, dismissed it.
He also questioned why entire communities locked down, a policy that clashed with previous dictates.
"The WHO changed its protocol on virus outbreaks," he said. "In the past you locked down the vulnerable, but you let society go on so it can build its herd immunity. This was changed as well. We went into lockdown with healthy people and children."
Robbins acknowledged he lacks the medical background to fully process evolving research on viruses. He's still aware of how the lockdowns and misleading policy pronouncements impacted his fellow Americans.
"We turned into tribal, angry vengeful people .. and I don't think that's something sustainable for the Earth," he said, noting how some (including Jimmy Kimmel and Howard Stern) suggested the unvaccinated weren't worthy of hospital beds, let alone treatment.
He noted how that differed with drug addicts who, through their own toxic choices, became critically ill.
"We take care of them ... we save their lives. We're compassionate," he said. That wasn't how many viewed the vaccine-hesitant masses.
"This turned into, 'you should f***ing die because you have not complied. It's incredibly dangerous."
Comment: Love them or hate them, it's only a benefit to have high-profile celebs speaking out on the totalitarian creep we are currently witnessing. Those who 'see the light' and say nothing are helping no one.
See also: