Tim Robbins fell for the media's COVID-19 narratives hook, line and sinker. But not for long.The jab doesn't stop the spread, nor does it prevent the recipient from getting the virus.Robbins, one of Hollywood's most consistently progressive voices, revealed how he initially followed the government's COVID-19 protocols and silently shamed anyone who didn't. Then he traveled to England in 2021 and saw many people defying those orders."We became aware of the idea that the vaccinated could spread [the virus] and catch it like the unvaccinated ...That's where I really started to have problems with it," Robbins said to Brand, who has been tracking pandemic misinformation for months on his YouTube and Rumble accounts.Robbins, his inner liberal starting to emerge, noticed other "Orwellian" signs tied to the pandemic."The fact that there were these changes of definitions ... my alarm bells went off. I wondered, what is going on?" he asked. "In the past natural immunity was one of the building blocks to moving forward," he said, questioning why the scientific community, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, dismissed it.He also questioned why entire communities locked down, a policy that clashed with previous dictates."The WHO changed its protocol on virus outbreaks," he said. "In the past you locked down the vulnerable, but you let society go on so it can build its herd immunity. This was changed as well. We went into lockdown with healthy people and children."He noted how that differed with drug addicts who, through their own toxic choices, became critically ill."We take care of them ... we save their lives. We're compassionate," he said. That wasn't how many viewed the vaccine-hesitant masses.