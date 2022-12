© AP

"[T]hat 2.5 Million number needs to be killed, buried, dug up, killed again and buried again. It is highly misleading, is used out of context and I honestly believe it has zero value - even as an outlier point in honest DGU [Defensive Gun Use] discussions."

Some 20 such surveys have been conducted. Three of them show about 800,000 defensive gun uses a year. All the other estimates are over 1 million, with one as high as 3.5 million. The average estimate is about 2 million. William English of Georgetown University surveyed 16,708 gun owners just last year, and estimated that there are 1.67 million such uses annually.

43% of the GVA's gun violence cases involve fatalities, 42% involve woundings, and 10% are cases in which shots were fired defensively that don't hit anyone.

"I don't think it is a newsworthy issue ... too many media really like the feel-good stories of homeowner standing up to home invader. Even better if it was a granny doing it. They don't just go with the 'if it bleeds ...' newsworthiness."

For the second year in a row, the Centers for Disease Control has been caught ignoring science and letting liberal interest groups set its policies.In 2021, the American Pediatric Academy and the Children's Hospital Association tracked COVID-19 statistics in children and the data show no relationship between mask mandates and the rate at which children caught the disease. In the face of this evidence - and other data showing that masks harm children's development, the CDC supported masking students after being pressured by the National Education Association (the nation's largest teachers' union).Now comes word that its website. gun control activists got the CDC to remove research from Yet, the CDC is trusted to impartially dole out millions of dollars for public health research on firearms:Until May of this year, the CDC cited a 2013 National Academies of Sciences (NAS) report showing that the annual number of defensive gun uses ranged from about 64,000 to 3 million. TFollowing introductions from the White House and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois,They had a private meeting and numerous email exchanges, in which they lobbied hard to have the CDC remove the information.Mark Bryant, who runs the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), wrote to CDC officials after their meeting:He was upset that the 2.5 million number "has been used so often to stop [gun control] legislation."This is on the low end of all the other social science on this subject.The National Crime Victimization Survey's low numbers result from its choice of a screening question. It first asks a person if they have been a victim of a crime. Only respondents who answer "yes" are then asked if they have used a gun defensively. Yet, people who successfully brandish a gun generally do not view themselves as having been victimized.Devin Hughes, who runs another gun control group, GVPedia, argued in a July 6, 2021 email to the CDC that it should use theHughes claimed that the GVA is "the most widely accepted compendium of gun violence data."Last year, RealClearInvestigations examined Gun Violence Archive's data from Jan. 1 to Aug. 10 and foundNinety-five percent of these self-defense cases were from initial news reports. I checked those cases against other lists compiled by the Heritage Foundation and the Crime Prevention Research Center, and found that theWhat makes defensive gun uses newsworthy doesn't accurately reflect the real world. In GVA's statistics:Less than 4% of cases involved no shots fired, and more than half of those involve the criminal being held at gunpoint until the police arrive. But as gun control experts know, these kinds of cases represent a tiny fraction of the instances in which firearms are used defensively for self-protection.First of all, relying on the news media is not an accurate way to gather crime data.Nor does the news media even cover most violent crimes reported to police. Second, and much more significantly,Bryant defends the reliance on media accounts, and discounts the argument that the media disproportionately covers the most violent cases.Suppose an editor is presented with two stories, one with a dead body on the ground and another where no one was hurt because the would-be victim brandished a gun and the criminal ran away. And in the later story you can't even be sure what crime would have been committed. Which story would you run in your hometown newspaper paper?But even that isn't really the point. When a law-abiding citizen scares off a would-be criminal by brandishing a legal firearm, journalists don't typically wrestle with its newsworthiness for the simple reason that such cases are reported to neither the police nor the press. That's why rigorous social science studies are necessary - the precise kind the CDC is censoring to benefit special interests.Unfortunately,The CDC keeps making decisions based on politics, not science. It has shown that it is not able to divorce political views from decisions about who to fund. But, as researchers know all too well, the CDC isn't unique.