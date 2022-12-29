fauci musk twitter

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Twitter CEO Elon Musk
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the social media company, under the old guard, had an "unironically"-named internal group chat in their Slack channel called "Fauci Fan Club," in honor of Anthony Fauci, the health official who lead the US mask, vaccine, and lockdown response to Covid.

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, has been widely criticized for dishonest and corrupt decisions that led to massive amounts of government tyranny in the form of forced social distancing, medical practices, inoculations, etc.

Musk's words were in response to software engineer Marc Andreessen, who posted a screenshot of an artificial intelligence engine's response to the question; "Has Fauci ever lied?" The AI, called ChatGTP, responded with "it is not accurate or fair to say" that the "highly respected scientist" ever lied.

Musk made multiple replies, including a link to documentation of Fauci lying as well as the reveal of Twitter's company Slack channel including a praise group for the Covid czar.

"Despite these glaring issues, Twitter nonetheless had an internal Slack channel unironically called 'Fauci Fan Club,'" the new Twitter owner said.

"Cringe," conservative activist Benny Johnson wrote.

Some users pointed out that while this group chat supposedly existed, Fauci's own daughter was employed at Twitter.

Musk also went after Fauci for his roll in gain-of-function (GoF) work.

"'Gain-of-function' should be called 'bioweapon' research, as the function referred is death!" Musk tweeted.

The Twitter CEO pointed to a Yahoo News article from last year that Fauci wrote a decade ago, where he argued that the benefits of GoF research outweigh the potential pandemic risk.

GoF research consists of genetically altering an organism, such as a virus, in order to gain an increased understanding of its function, work that was taking place at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.