"Attempting to control mucosal respiratory viruses with systemically administered non-replicating vaccines has thus far been largely unsuccessful."

~ Dr A Fauci (former director of NIAID), 2023, commenting on vaccines for Covid-19.

"...our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases. It is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines.

"The vaccines for these two very different viruses have common characteristics: they elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity."

"They replicate predominantly in local mucosal tissue, without causing viremia, and do not significantly encounter the systemic immune system or the full force of adaptive immune responses, which take at least 5-7 days to mature, usually well after the peak of viral replication and onward transmission to others."

"The importance of mucosal secretory IgA (sIgA) in pathogen-specific responses against respiratory viral infections has long been appreciated for influenza viruses, RSV and more recently SARS-CoV-2."

"IgA appears to be a better effector in the upper respiratory tract, whereas IgG is better in the lung."

Struggling with the dogma

"SARS-CoV-2 has killed more than 1 million people in the United States."

"...the rapid development and deployment of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines has saved innumerable lives and helped to achieve early partial pandemic control."

"...significant numbers of fatalities [amongst the vaccinated] still occur. Attempting to control mucosal respiratory viruses with systemically administered non-replicating vaccines has thus far been largely unsuccessful."

The importance of this paper

About the Author:

David Bell, Senior Scholar at Brownstone Institute, is a public health physician and biotech consultant in global health. He is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.

The journal Cell Host & Microbe recently published one of the more important papers of the Covid era;This elicited surprisingly little fanfare considering its authorship and contents.the recently retired director of the United States National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), normally a magnet for the media.for coming clean on the basics of viruses and immunology. If leading medical journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine or the Lancet had employed editors with such knowledge three years ago, they might have contributed to public health rather than the gutting of society and global human rights. If those in authority had explained these truths and based their policies on them, things would also have been different.Likewise for the entire medical establishment.Trust may also have been maintained in the institutions within which they work.The paper co-written by Dr. FauciIt is best to step though the paper in three parts: reviewing the evidence provided by the authors, noting the residual dogma that persists despite being contrary to this evidence, and lastly considering the implications of the paper regarding the Covid public health response.Reading the original paper is recommended, as this article only highlights extracts.The review makes clear thatThe authors note CDC data showing influenza vaccines, now pushed for all ages from 6 months upward, have an efficacy ranging from just 14 percent to a maximum of 60 percent since 2005 (extending back 17 years would have lowered this to 10 percent, with the average vaccine efficacy (VE) just below 40 percent).As Dr Fauci notes:The authors provide clear explanations for this lack of efficacy:It is not just the high mutation rate that is a problem, but alsoAs this honest appraisal notes,The authors explain what most infectious disease doctors and immunologists have known throughout the Covid outbreak; that circulating antibodies (IgG and IgM) play only a limited role in controlling infections such as Covid,The significance here is thatas the authors note,The efficacy against severe Covid that systemic vaccineswithin a certain window is explained by the observation:The early variants of SARS-CoV-2 were characterized by lung involvement. While the CDC showed thatthe reduction in Covid mortality (as distinct from all-cause mortality) claimed for the vaccines between early potential immune suppression and later waning of efficacy has a reasonable immunological basis.As the NIH acknowledged seen in many people not previously infected. Fauci et al. make the interesting observation thatThis suggests a further mechanism to explaineven against early SARS-CoV-2 variants Clear, and succinctly put.The real value of the paper is in the way it contrasts Covid dogma against evidence. The authors start by noting that as many as 5 million people normally die globally every year from respiratory viruses. A comparison with the World Health Organization's 6.8 million Covid deaths recorded over three years would have provided useful context (Note: is it important to distinguish deaths from Covid from total deaths from the pandemic that include those from Covid and lockdown impact).However,This is, of course, false. It is based on deaths after a recent positive PCR result, with CNN's Covid analyst now admitting the exaggerations involved. More strangely, the authors claim:That the vaccines appear to have saved too many lives for the authors to contemplate is surprising. Dr. Fauci felt able to contemplate numbers of deaths during the first year of the Covid outbreak when the virus hit a population said to have no prior immunity. Recorded mortality was similar in the second year, after mass vaccination was imposed, despite severe disease being heavily concentrated in a relatively small, well-defined elderly minority who were prioritized by the vaccination program.Achieving "early partial epidemic control" is just strange for authors who have noted thatPutting dogma up against evidence is really hard when you have staked your reputation on the dogma, so the struggle apparent here is understandable.In recognition ofwe can accept the rather vague acknowledgement that despite vaccination:The authors of this paper are not developing new hypotheses to explain why Covid vaccine performance was disappointing. They are simplyPredictions of high and sustained vaccine efficacy, and vaccination paving the 'way out of the pandemic,'The rest, presumably, were fooled.Fauci and co-authors therefore make an important contribution to the Covid narrative,- that there was a 'global pandemic' and compliance with mass vaccination would be for the population's benefitwhile very successful financially for a small but influential minority,and statements to the contrary such as the John Snow Memorandum promoted by the Lancet contradicted expert understanding and common sense.When the last author of this paper stated publicly that Covid-19 vaccines work much better than natural immunity to protect you against coronavirus, he knew that was highly unlikely to be true.The public health community misled the public to promote injections with a new class of pharmaceutical.to the vast majority of those to whom they were speaking, while many or most already had more effective natural immunity.and will include a loss of trust in public health and the practice of medicine. This is justified, and can be argued to be a good thing. How each person reacts to confirmation that they have been fooled by those who promoted this narrative is an individual choice.The most foolish reaction would be to pretend that the deception did not occur.