Here, we will explore his potential legal exposure under the federal RICO statute.
The 1970 RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) Statute was ostensibly crafted, in the Department of Justice's framing, to "strengthen the legal tools in evidence gathering... and new remedies for dealing with the unlawful activities of those engaged in organized crime."
RICO cases are most often associated with a more traditional kind of organized crime in the mold of the Italian mafia.
What about the biomedical mafia, though - a much more powerful, institutionally fortified criminal entity?
Is the government willing to honestly consider prosecuting one of its own if circumstances warrant?
To prosecute a defendant under RICO, it must be shown that an individual committed at least two racketeering crimes over the course of ten years in the service of a criminal enterprise.
"Racketeering," per 18 U.S.C. §1961, "is comprised of an extensive list of thirty-five criminal acts." Potentially relevant ones related to Fauci include:
- Murder (see my argument for prosecuting Fauci for negligent homicide)
- Bribery (the NIAID, Fauci's domain which he ran as his personal fiefdom, just received $400 in kickbacks from Moderna alone)
- Fraud (Pfizer provably committed fraud in its vaxx trial, arguably facilitated by Anthony Fauci)
- Obstruction of justice (Fauci provably lied before Congress about funding gain-of-function research, perjuring himself)
- money laundering (Fauci funneled federal research money through EcoHealth Alliance in order to offshore gain-of-function research to China after it was prohibited by the US government)
- Acts of terrorism (the video below should suffice to explain this one; COVID-19 was one giant exercise in psychological terrorism with the aim of social espionage)
Let's assume for the moment that the following can be established in court:
Through his perch atop the labyrinthine Public Health™ bureaucracy, Fauci directed and funded the dangerous (and illicit at the time according to his employer) research in Wuhan, China. Furthermore, that ultimately led to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Fauci then profited off the back end via vaccine royalties.
In such an instance, I contend that a reasonable jury outside of the cosmopolitan blue districts, in possession of and honestly appraising the facts, aided in their interpretation by a talented prosecutor, would be receptive to RICO charges.
Pursuing prosecution against Fauci has utility beyond a guilty verdict for one corrupt official.
Even if such a prosecution fails, it would at least inject into the public consciousness the extremely unethical, if not illegal, fact pattern surrounding Fauci's likely involvement in starting, and then profiting off of, the pandemic in a methodical, criminal manner.
It would also set the precedent for prosecutions of Fauci's close associates, including former NIH head Francis Collins, his close confidant Bill Gates, and the like.
Let's lay out some pertinent facts in the backstory to that will illustrate Fauci's moral, if arguably not illegal, culpability that justifies bringing a RICO prosecution.
In 2014, the executive branch of the US government intervened on the side of sanity, "halting all federal funding for so-called gain-of-function (GOF) studies that alter a pathogen to make it more transmissible or deadly."
It explicitly aimed to stop dangerous gain-of-function research into coronaviruses like influenza, MERS, or SARS. SARS-CoV-2, of course, is exactly the type of virus the government warned about:
In the same year, the Cambridge Working Group issued an unheeded warning in a similar vein.
The NIH (officially) then ended its US-based gain-of-function experimentation in compliance.
Fauci skirted the US government mandate.
He quietly funneled through his agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), grant money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology over the course of several subsequent years. NIAID actively contributed to the Wuhan lab's gain-of-function research on coronaviruses as late as 2019.
When COVID took the world by storm in early 2020, Fauci colluded with Daszak to smear the very legitimate lab leak theory as a racist "conspiracy theory," thereby stalling any inquiry into their roles in funding the Wuhan lab.
"I just wanted to say a personal thankyou on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology."This indicates knowledge of guilt and a criminal mindset on Fauci's part, which prosecutors often use as evidence of guilt. Fauci and his co-conspirators knew that if their funding of the Wuhan lab ever came out, they would be in hot water. So they conspired to use their connections in the corporate media to rig the narrative.
-Peter Daszak to Anthony Fauci, April 18, 2020
(By the way, this implicates the corporate media news actors that collaborated with Fauci in a criminal cover-up as well. But that's a story for another day.)
Fauci's potential criminality doesn't end there. In August 2020, after EcoHealth Alliance's likely culpability in starting the pandemic was already public knowledge, the NIH gave the organization another $7.5 million grant - again, explicitly with Fauci's seal of approval and active involvement in the transfer of public funds to dangerous research groups.
This shows further criminal disregard for human welfare. Any decent figure of public trust would have suspended funding to such an organization as EcoHealth Alliance - at least until a full investigation into its role in the COVID-19 pandemic crystallized the extent of its involvement.
Will any brave prosecutor ever take this case on with the doggedness with which the prosecutor in New York, for instance, has targeted the Democrats' chief political opponent?
Likely, only immense public pressure will be effective to shame such a prosecutor into doing his job, as Fauci is exceedingly well-protected by the power structure. He is, indeed, their chief biomedical officer. They won't lose him to a criminal conviction without a fight.
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
Comment: Of course, he should be prosecuted but whether he will remains to be seen.