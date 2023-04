"I just wanted to say a personal thankyou on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

-Peter Daszak to Anthony Fauci, April 18, 2020

I have previously made the case that Anthony Fauci should be indicted and prosecuted for negligent homicide both for his vaccine lies as well as for his reckless funding of illicit-gain-of-function research in a now-infamous Wuhan, China biolab.Here, we will explore his potential legal exposure under the federal RICO statute.The 1970 RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) Statute was ostensibly crafted, in the Department of Justice's framing , to "strengthen the legal tools in evidence gathering... and new remedies for dealing with the unlawful activities of those engaged in organized crime."RICO cases are most often associated with a more traditional kind of organized crime in the mold of the Italian mafia.What about the biomedical mafia, though - a much more powerful, institutionally fortified criminal entity?Is the government willing to honestly consider prosecuting one of its own if circumstances warrant? Racketeering ," per 18 U.S.C. §1961, "is comprised of an extensive list of thirty-five criminal acts." Potentially relevant ones related to Fauci include:I realize some of the examples of potential RICO crimes are less likely to succeed than others based on a technical reading of the law. But, again, all a prosecutor would need is two charges that will stick to bring in RICO charges.Let's assume for the moment that the following can be established in court:In such an instance, I contend that a reasonable jury outside of the cosmopolitan blue districts, in possession of and honestly appraising the facts, aided in their interpretation by a talented prosecutor, would be receptive to RICO charges.Pursuing prosecution against Fauci has utility beyond a guilty verdict for one corrupt official.Let's lay out some pertinent facts in the backstory to that will illustrate Fauci's moral, if arguably not illegal, culpability that justifies bringing a RICO prosecution.In 2014, the executive branch of the US government intervened on the side of sanity, "halting all federal funding for so-called gain-of-function (GOF) studies that alter a pathogen to make it more transmissible or deadly."It explicitly aimed to stop dangerous gain-of-function research into coronaviruses like influenza, MERS, or SARS. SARS-CoV-2, of course, is exactly the type of virus the government warned about:In the same year, the Cambridge Working Group issued an unheeded warning in a similar vein.The NIH (officially) then ended its US-based gain-of-function experimentation in compliance.Fauci skirted the US government mandate.When COVID took the world by storm in early 2020, Fauci colluded with Daszak to smear the very legitimate lab leak theory as a racist "conspiracy theory," thereby stalling any inquiry into their roles in funding the Wuhan lab.(By the way, this implicates the corporate media news actors that collaborated with Fauci in a criminal cover-up as well. But that's a story for another day.)Fauci's potential criminality doesn't end there. In August 2020, after EcoHealth Alliance's likely culpability in starting the pandemic was already public knowledge, the NIH gave the organization another $7.5 million grant - again, explicitly with Fauci's seal of approval and active involvement in the transfer of public funds to dangerous research groups.Any decent figure of public trust would have suspended funding to such an organization as EcoHealth Alliance - at least until a full investigation into its role in the COVID-19 pandemic crystallized the extent of its involvement.Will any brave prosecutor ever take this case on with the doggedness with which the prosecutor in New York, for instance, has targeted the Democrats' chief political opponent?is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.