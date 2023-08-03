Society's Child
Dr. Anthony Fauci is caught in his biggest COVID lie yet
New York Post
Mon, 31 Jul 2023 17:07 UTC
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has announced a criminal referral of Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice over his apparent lying during congressional testimony in 2021.
Fauci insisted repeatedly that the National Institutes of Health had never funded any gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Paul contended at the time, in arguing with Fauci, that the research done on viruses at WIV — which got US funding — matched the NIH's own description of gain-of-function research and accused Fauci of playing word games.
Now Fauci is damned by his own words.
A newly surfaced February 2020 email about a COVID task-force call between him, his associates and UK science big Dr. Jeremy Farrar shows Fauci not only using the term "gain-of-function" to describe the work at Wuhan, but highlighting serious misgivings about the virus being of natural origin.
So not only does it look like Fauci was at the very least obfuscating during the 2021 testimony; it shows that he and other senior scientists (including then-NIH head Francis Collins, who was on the call) also took the lab-leak origin theory of COVID seriously.
At least before they panicked and launched a massive behind-the-scenes effort to suppress it — likely to hide their own possible complicity in funding work that might've unleashed COVID on the world.
To do that they bullied scientists dependent on the millions in grant money they controlled and whipped compliant media into a frenzy over "disinformation."
In fact, that very same month a Post op-ed by Steven Mosher got smothered by Facebook and Twitter for suggesting the exact same thing Fauci & Co. admitted they were worried about to Farrar.
That view — that COVID came from a lab — is now increasingly the belief of the US federal government.
And of every thinking person, especially after evidence appeared indicating the first three Patients Zero of COVID were WIV employees.
But we may never know for sure, in part thanks to Fauci & Co's fight to prevent any real inquiry within China at the pandemic's start.
That leaves the whole world more vulnerable.
How many more of these damning revelations is it going to take before Fauci & Co. face a single consequence for their actions?
Reader Comments
They're just deluded! They're not engineering biological weapons. There's no such thing as viruses, because Beauchamp and terrain theory.. er, oh wait he just called virii microzyma instead.. rather, it must be you're just not healhty enough, or something.. yada-yada-yada.. nothing to see here. Because Christine Massey can't get a FOIA response in reply to her own definition of terms which aren't applicable, viruses don't exist; QED.
Comment: See also: