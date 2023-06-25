© NIAID



Some lawmakers allege that the virus was created out of so-called gain-of-function genetic engineering research at Wuhan, and that Beijing had covered up evidence to show it was a man-made disease.The head of US intelligence said Friday that there was no evidence that the Covid-19 virus was created in the Chinese government's Wuhan research lab.The report, made for Congress and carrying an unreleased classified annex, came three months after lawmakers demanded a fuller explanation of US intelligence's information on the origins of the pandemic which erupted at the end of 2019.ODNI said the intelligence community remained divided on whether the pandemic arose from a natural occurrence of the virus — perhaps transferred from animals like bats — or a from lab leak.The report said the Wuhan lab had done pathogen research and vaccine development together with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "for public health needs."The ODNI report responded to the allegation that three of the scientists at the Wuhan facility who were working on coronaviruses came down with Covid-19 around just ahead of the outbreak.It said US intelligence found that several Wuhan researchers did become "mildly" ill in the Fall of 2019.It also said US intelligence did not know if those who became sick handled live viruses in their work."The IC continues to assess that this information neither supports nor refutes either hypothesis of the pandemic's origins because the researchers' symptoms could have been caused by a number of diseases," it said.