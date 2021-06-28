The US' milking of the virus lab leak theory to attack China is a copycat of the "washing powder" lie that helped it start the Iraq War, and the WHO should prioritize the US' Fort Detrick lab in next-stage investigations on the virus origins tracing, said China's ambassador to France on Thursday.In an interview with the French newspaper L'Opinion, Ambassador Lu Shaye responded to a series of questions including the centenary anniversary of the Communist Party of China, the pandemic, US, Taiwan, tensions with the EU, and Uygur minorities."The same process is being repeated ...," he said.The ambassador gave an example of US President Joe Biden's ordering of its intelligence groups to investigate the lab leak theory. "This is no scientific research at all," said Lu. The US also pictured scenarios of lab leak accidents in an attempt to open the door of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, said Lu, noting that those accusations were based on the lab leak accident of the US lab at Fort Detrick.Lu urged that virology laboratories in the US be placed under international scrutiny. Since speculation on lab leaks has always been there,, and jab at China for its own bungling of virus control.China, the country that first reported the epidemic,. In sharp contrast, the pandemic is still ravaging the US, a country with the world's most advanced medical resources, said Lu, noting that if someone should be held accountable, it should be countries like the US.