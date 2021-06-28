Comment: Although this report is 10 days old, it's worth noting for the record China's response to the current 'information blitz' in the West that 'China did it'...
In an interview with the French newspaper L'Opinion, Ambassador Lu Shaye responded to a series of questions including the centenary anniversary of the Communist Party of China, the pandemic, US, Taiwan, tensions with the EU, and Uygur minorities. Lu said there is a striking similarity between the modus operandi used by Washington to start the war in Iraq in 2003 and the suggestion that China created the virus.
"The same process is being repeated ... of imposing an accusation based on the presumption of guilt, then applying pressure by instrumentalizing and misleading public opinion," he said.
The ambassador gave an example of US President Joe Biden's ordering of its intelligence groups to investigate the lab leak theory. "This is no scientific research at all," said Lu. The US also pictured scenarios of lab leak accidents in an attempt to open the door of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, said Lu, noting that those accusations were based on the lab leak accident of the US lab at Fort Detrick. But Western media has never reported on the US lab.
Lu urged that virology laboratories in the US be placed under international scrutiny. Since speculation on lab leaks has always been there, the WHO's next stage of investigation should focus on Fort Detrick, and the US should cooperate with the WHO like China did.
Comment: Touché. You'd be forgiven for not knowing it because western media rarely reports things accurately, but China did actually go 'above-and-beyond' in disclosing what it knew, to both the WHO and the US govt directly.
The ambassador also accused the US of using the pandemic to contain China's rise, and jab at China for its own bungling of virus control.
China, the country that first reported the epidemic, has managed to keep the virus under control within two months. In sharp contrast, the pandemic is still ravaging the US, a country with the world's most advanced medical resources, said Lu, noting that if someone should be held accountable, it should be countries like the US.
I guess this'd be a good enough metaphor for the blame game between two mutually guilty parties.
Two kid siblings (probably brothers, but you know I can't very well insensitively presume that ) are at home horsing around wrestling while their parents are out. While grappling they both knock over (accidentally, or maybe they both meant to) a vase or something (urn? ) and it breaks. The parents get home and are understandably pissed. They demand to know who is responsible. Rather than saying, we were playing around where we shouldn't have been and that happened, each points the finger at the other as they think they have a good enough chance of being believed, or they're clever enough to know that if they blame each other the parents won't know who to believe and won't know who to punish, and let's say these parents are fair enough not to punish both because they assume only one is guilty so they can't do anything except deal with the mess.