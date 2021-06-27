China is almost universally blamed in the West for either causing the Covid-19 pandemic or scaring governments the world over into taking drastic counter-measures against it. With the 'China lab leak' narrative recently receiving a high-profile boost at the G7, NewsReal hosts Joe Quinn and Niall Bradley look back at the genesis of the strangest global crisis of all time.They also re-examine the Capitol Hill 'insurrection' in light of recent news that FBI informants and/or employees were present among the rioters at the US Congress on January 6th.01:16:16— 52.4 MB