"If some parties are of the view that the 'lab leak' hypothesis [remains] open, it is the labs of Fort Detrick and University of North Carolina in the US that should be subject to transparent investigation with full access,"

China has stepped up its criticism of the United States over an intelligence services report into the origins of Covid-19 , insisting it will be used as a political weapon.In a phone call with Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag on Tuesday,He said t, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.The White House received the classified report on Tuesday.In late May, US President Joe Biden ordered the US intelligence service to redouble its efforts to investigate the origin of the pandemic - including whether it came from a lab accident - and report back to him in 90 days.The move grew out of frustration over restrictions placed on the first phase of the WHO's origins mission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.The report in March said it was extremely unlikely that the virus came from a lab - a theory linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology's study of coronaviruses, including those found in bats.However, the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has since said it was premature to rule out the theory and urged China to be transparent Meanwhile,Li Hua, a spokesman for the office, said"According to informed sources, despite no scientific support, the US intelligence agencies are gearing up efforts in putting together an investigation report on the origin tracing to make up the 'lab leak theory'.he said in a statement.However, China has been pushing its own coronavirus lab leak theory with diplomats and state media calling for an investigation into US military labs, including Fort Detrick, as Beijing seeks to counter the theory that the virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan.On Tuesday China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Chen Xu, wrote to Tedros to reiterate that the lab leak hypothesis is extremely unlikely.