No interest in truth

Were we to truly understand its implications, this story might have the potential not only to hugely discredit western political, media and scientific elites but even to challenge the whole ideological basis on which their power rests.

Virus experiments

Colluding in deceit

Media blackout

Nicholas Wade's article, in particular, blew open the doors that had been kept tightly shut on the lab-leak hypothesis.

Evasion tactic

Illusion of truth

How is it that the supposedly sceptical, disputatious, raucous media once again spoke mostly with a single and uncritical voice on such a vitally important matter - in this case, for more than a year on the origins of Covid?

Why was that media consensus broken not by a large, well-resourced media organisation, but by a lone, former science writer working independently and publishing in a relatively obscure science magazine?

Why did the many leading scientists who are now ready to question the imposed narrative of Covid's animal origin remain silent for so long about the apparently equally credible hypothesis of a lab leak?

And most importantly, why should we believe that the political, media and scientific establishments have on this occasion any interest in telling us the truth, or in ensuring our welfare, after they have been shown to have repeatedly lied or stayed silent on even graver matters and over much longer periods, such as about the various ecological catastrophes that have been looming since the 1950s?

Class interests

