Chinese officials have repeatedly advanced their hypothesis that claims COVID-19 emerged from Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army biomedical research laboratory in Maryland. Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, also urged WHO investigators to "focus" on the U.S.
Zeng told a Shanghai-based website:
"The U.S. has biological laboratories all over the world. Why does the U.S. have so many laboratories? What is the purpose of this? In many things, the U.S. requires others to be open and transparent. In the end, it turns out that the U.S. itself is often the most opaque."At a press conference on May 6, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunyin said there have been reports about Fort Detrick and called on the U.S. government to "accept investigation."
Her statement led numerous outlets to publish reports accusing the U.S. government of a "cover-up." The theory faded in the latter half of 2020 but received renewed attention after WHO refocused on Wuhan and the lab headed by a virologist, Shi Zhengli, who became known as "bat woman" for her bat-cave explorations.
Hua also renewed her calls for transparency and urged the U.S. to allow experts from WHO to conduct "origin tracing."
"The U.S. should open the biological lab at Fort Detrick, give more transparency to issues such as its 200+ overseas bio-labs, and invite WHO experts to conduct origin tracing," Hua said on January 18.
Beijing News, a state-backed media, uploaded a video of Hua on Weibo — China's Twitter-like social media platform. The clip continues to get traction online and has since been viewed at least 74 million times, with hundreds of thousands of comments. It was also picked up by numerous Chinese influencers.
Many of these influencers appear to be managed by the same company, a CNN examination of user-profiles found.
A further analysis of Weibo data showed that the hashtag "Foreign Ministry" attracted 790 million views across 210,000 posts between Jan. 18 and 25. Meanwhile, over 229,000 posts used the hashtag "Fort Detrick" and were viewed over 1.48 billion times. Most of the popular posts were made by state-run media and private publications with ties to the Chinese government.
According to the Associated Press's investigation, conspiracies about Fort Detrick started from the Chinese websites and later spread worldwide via other mainstream social media platforms like Facebook.
Let's see......
Covid viciously attacks ACE-2 receptors in the lungs, which the Han Chinese have FIVE TIMES the amount of compared to those of European descent.
It started in Wuhan to go like gangbusters shortly after the US military team visited Wuhan for the military olympic games, and it was reported that the military personnel from the US frequented the wet market where the virus supposedly spread from, as well as the US team occupying accommodations very near that same wet market.
The Israeli press has openly reported that US military and intelligence reps told Israeli officials to prepare for an outbreak being likely in Wuhan back in early November 2019, shortly after the US military athletic team left Wuhan after the games conclusion, and long before the Chinese authorities became aware they had a pandemic on their hands.
And China has spent untold billions of dollars in lockdowns and prevention measures that have decisively stamped out the virus before it could destroy the economy of China, as the outbreak was well-timed to coincide with the Chinese New Year, where Wuhan is THE central travel hub of the nation, and would be the perfect seeding ground to create a nationwide epidemic of biblical proportions unless the government was incredibly responsive and did everything necessary to stop the spread before such a disaster could take place (unlike in the USA.)
The evidence is simply overwhelming: China did this to themselves. America is innocent. Case closed......