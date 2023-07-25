© Fox News



"Given the shit show that would happen if anyone serious accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say that given there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape so we are content with ascribing it to natural process."

It's "so completely documented that they were lying to us.""This was never about science. This was about the business of science. It was about the money," Paul urged.The Senator added, "Follow the money trail, and you see millions of dollars exchanging hands in the first few months of 2020 to the people who came out and said 'nothing to see here couldn't have happened in the lab'."Last week during a House Oversight Committee hearing, a report was shared containing messages from 2020 between British virologist Dr. Andrew Rambaut and Drs. Kristian Andersen, Edward Holmes and Robert Garry.Rambaut wrote that:Referring to Dr Andersen, Paul noted "[T]he one lead virologist who's saying it's all kooky and conspiracy theory to say it came to the lab — He's saying in private, this is no conspiracy theory. This is not a fringe theory. In all likelihood, it could have come from the lab — But they're in public, they print an article that Anthony Fauci commissions.""None of them believe that they knew with certainty that it wasn't, but they thought it would harm the business of science and would harm our relations with China if it became known that this came from a lab in China," Paul emphasised.The Senator added that there has never been a cover up in which it "was so completely documented that they were lying to us."Elsewhere during the interview,