I've since been reminded that, although the first draft of the NASEM letter was anti-lab-origin, the final version actually sent to the White House (below) was neutral on the matter.
"The experts informed us that additional genomic sequence data from geographically- and temporally-diverse viral samples are needed to determine the origin and evolution of the virus," the National Academy Presidents wrote.
It appears that the anti-lab-origin language was shot down by some of the scientists in the group, who were much more open to the possibility. Dr. Trevor Bedford in particular said in his feedback that there was a "lot" of evidence favouring a lab origin. "I wouldn't mention binding sites here. If you start weighing evidence there's a lot to consider for both scenarios," he wrote.
The erasure of anti-lab-origin statements from the final letter indicates that this meeting as such was not the source of the lab leak cover-up. Equally, there were people involved in that meeting who plainly did want to suppress any discussion of the possibility.
EcoHealth Alliance Director Peter Daszak, emailed another, Ralph Baric, the U.S. virologist who had collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on coronavirus gain-of-function work, to begin to organise the infamous Lancet statement, published February 19th, that condemned "conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin".
Was it the failure to carry the day with the NASEM letter that led Daszak and Baric to initiate the Lancet statement? Or would they have done that anyway? It's hard to say. But either way it becomes clear who in that meeting was most desirous of pushing this agenda forward.
personally connected to the scientific work at the centre of suspicions. Others not directly implicated went along with the suppression to varying degrees, some of their statements differing in public and private.
later said they excluded Baric from this group because they wanted a "proper investigation".
"We decided not to invite Ralph Baric just because he was too close to the WIV. ... We wanted to make it a proper investigation."During their discussions Fauci told Andersen that if he thought it came from a lab he should write a paper. Andersen drafted Proximal Origin and included the possibility of a lab origin (albeit via serial passage rather than direct engineering, which Andersen was dismissive of) and submitted it to Nature; Fauci, Collins and Farrar notably all signed off on this paper. When it was rejected by Nature (courtesy of an unnamed reviewer who seems to have been of the Daszak and Baric persuasion) for not rejecting lab origin firmly enough, Andersen robustly defended the inclusion of the possibility. Yet he then wrote it out of the final version published in Nature Medicine, and since then has not publicly defended a lab origin, though privately emails have shown his suspicions continued at least for several more months. Nonetheless, by 2022 he was putting his name to studies claiming (spuriously) to show "dispositive" evidence that the Huanan wet market was the source of the (natural) outbreak.
The Lancet statement and 'de-labbed' Proximal Origin then became the go-to basis on which the suppression of all lab-origin talk was justified.
There's no sign, then, that the cover-up was a directive from the top, at least not originally. Rather there was a well-connected group of conflicted and implicated scientists who carried off an extraordinarily successful effort to convince others that there is nothing to see here, and even if there is we should ignore it for the greater good - to avoid "great potential harm to science and international harmony", as NIH Director Francis Collins put it. This, it is worth adding, was despite, not because of, the efforts of U.S. security services to promote a lab origin from January 2020 onwards, probably as a way of implicating China, raising public alarm and justifying emergency measures.
This doesn't excuse those who conspired in the cover-up of course. It doesn't mean that none of them are guilty; to the contrary, it means they all are.
Comment: Reality-based science says the only conclusion is that CoV2 was engineered. All the dust that was thrown up was to obscure what was likely the true origin of the virus.