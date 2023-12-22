Puppet Masters
Ukraine losing 800 troops a day - ex-NATO officer
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
Around 800 Ukrainian troops are being killed and wounded daily amid the conflict with Russia, retired German Air Force Colonel and prominent military analyst Ralph D. Thiele has claimed.
In an opinion piece for Focus magazine on Wednesday, Thiele, who used to serve in the personal staff of NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, claimed that Kiev needs to recruit more than 20,000 soldiers every month in order to replace its dead and injured. He did not reveal his sources or basis for his calculations, however.
Ukraine also requires additional personnel to be able to rotate its troops on the frontline, so that "exhausted soldiers" may recover and units may replenish their material supplies, he wrote.
According to Thiele, who now heads the Political-Military Society, EuroDefense (Germany) and StratByrd Consulting think tanks, "the highly motivated defense" and subsequent counteroffensive, which he described as "a thing of the past," came at a "high price" for Ukraine.
Kiev's manpower and hardware are "significantly worn out," he said. "Western weapons systems are not miracle weapons and are wearing out," the analyst added.
The worsening battlefield situation and decreasing Western support for Kiev are "eating away at the morale" of the Ukrainian troops, who "will have to save ammunition in a war of attrition and endure slaughter at the front without rest and without a greater sense of achievement," Thiele stressed.
Russia has also lost "a large number of soldiers and huge amounts of material" during the conflict, but "it has much more of both than Ukraine," he argued.
"Step by step, Russia's superiority in the conflict with Ukraine is becoming more visible," the analyst acknowledged. Moscow's "strategy of attrition" is "taking effect" in terms of personnel, material, ammunition and morale, he said.
Thiele's number of 800 Ukrainian soldiers being lost per day appears to be higher than the one announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at the expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry's Board on Tuesday. According to Shoigu, some 400,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the fighting in late February 2022. This means that, according to Russian figures, Kiev's daily losses stand at around 600 servicemen.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who chaired the meeting, stressed that "we can say with confidence that our troops have the initiative" on the frontline with Ukraine. "In essence, we are doing what we consider necessary, what we want. Wherever... commanders decide active defense is best, it takes place. And where it is needed, we improve our positions," Putin explained.
Comment: If we consider the Russian figure of 600 rather than 800, then it is still a lot. There is also the possibility that some Ukrainian soldiers, loose their lives because they are shot after refusing to go on. In addition, some may die because they do not get proper care for minor injuries. Another angle is that the need for 20,000 more does not mean that 20,000 have died, a great number may simply be unable to return.
Since the beginning of the military operation, Russia has gradually ramped up its defense production output, Shoigu noted. According to the minister, the sector is now producing 5.6 times more tanks compared to February 2022 and around 3.5 times more infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.
The country's drone and artillery shell productions have been growing at an exceptionally high pace, with their output expanding 16.8 and 17.5 times, respectively, the minister noted. He stressed that all the troops involved in the operation are fully supplied with all the ammunition they need.
It means that Russia will soon have the strongest and best-equipped military in the world, apart from possibly its ally, China. Europe and the USA have wasted their military stocks and money (Germany has less than 100 operational tanks left, and ammunition for only 3 days of fighting,) in a futile attempt to use Ukraine to overthrow Putin, whose approval in Russia now stands at 86%.