The US should make every effort to arm Ukraine in its conflict against Russia, because the nation is doing the dirty work Washington has shied away from, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday. He added that Ukraine has every right to attack Russian military targets, including those located within the country.Esper, who served as the Pentagon chief in the administration of former President Donald Trump, spoke his mind in a phone call with the Russian pranksters who go by the names of Vovan and Lexus, believing that he was talking to former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko. Several clips of the conversation were uploaded to Russia's Rutube video platform.The ex-official recommended that Ukraine conduct more strikes on Russian military warehouses and logistics centers., explaining that an adversary with an off-limits "sanctuary" has an advantage.Esper added, however, that he assumed that Kiev would still stick to a "strategic approach" that would not undermine NATO's support for the country or make Russians rally around President Vladimir Putin., the peninsula that overwhelmingly voted to join Russia in 2014 but is still claimed by Ukraine.Esper is not the first Western official to have been tricked by Vovan and Lexus.The stunts by the pair have not gone over well with the West. In March 2022,