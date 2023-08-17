FILE PHOTO: US military-biological activity poses ‘security threat to many states of the world,’ says head of radiation, chemical, biological protection troops
Russia on Wednesday claimed the US has begun preparations for a "new pandemic" by searching for virus mutations through the newly-established Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR).
"Despite the fact that the stated goals of US programs are to monitor disease incidence and provide assistance to developing countries ... we see the Pentagon conducting uncontrolled dual-use research in circumvention of international obligations," Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's radiation, chemical, biological protection troops, told a briefing in Moscow.
Arguing that US military projects are primarily aimed at studying "potential agents of biological weapons," Kirillov claimed US military-biological activity poses "a security threat to many nations around the world."
"There is a clear trend: pathogens that fall within the Pentagon's area of interest, such as COVID-19, avian influenza, African swine fever, subsequently become pandemic, and American pharmaceutical companies become the beneficiaries,"
Kirillov said.
He added: "As in 2019, the US has begun preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations. We do not rule out that the US will [make] use of so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of a biological nature."
Kirilov claimed the office is "directly involved" in collecting dangerous pathogens in various regions of the world and the testing of unregistered drugs based on documents over the course of the Ukraine war
.
The OPPR was launched on July 21 to prepare for and respond to potential pandemics, and is led by Paul Friedrichs, a military combat surgeon and retired Air Force major general who helped lead the Pentagon's COVID response.
Comment:
Russia government news outlet TASS
confirms the
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
[...]
"The United States' next step, aimed at pushing ahead with its strategic plans for establishing global control over the biological situation, was the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. This new agency is expected to be responsible for charting a course and coordinating actions to combat known and unknown biological challenges, including pathogens that might trigger another global emergency," he said.
[...]
Kirillov also added that the Office's priorities included work to create vaccines and drugs to stop viruses and their genetically altered variants, as well as to introduce advanced bioproduction technologies.
"The Office will be headed by the special assistant to the US president and senior director for global health security and biodefense at the National Security Council, retired Air Force Major-General Paul Friedrichs," Kirillov concluded.
This is not the first time that Russia, as well as China, have tried to sound the alarm on US bioweapon research, the threat it poses to the planet, as well the (delusional) attempts to create such weapons that will try to target specific ethnicities/genetics (see links below).
However, with Ukraine fast losing the West's proxy war against Russia, and, in turn, the US increasing its provocations against China, it seems that some factions in the US are becoming ever more desperate and are therefore likely to take greater risks in an attempt to achieve their nefarious objectives.
The following is a news report on the situation from Russia's RT:
Also check out SOTT radio's: The Truth Perspective: Interview with Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: Pentagon Biological Warfare And Arms Trafficking to Terrorists
I think at some time (perhaps in mid '21), the Russians realized that the West tried to trick/coerce them and the rest of the BRICS into accepting an authoritarian vaxx regime, to roll out their worldwide pharmacide. Killing off more than 90% of the world's population, as the Georgia guidestones suggests.
Especially Russia and China had to be covered, being the main economic & military adversaries that could overrun a depopulated West. I think they smelled the rat, and the worldwide clot shot project was cancelled after initial trials (still with millions dead worldwide).
The cat is out of the bag now, and will not get back in.