Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin • Bio Lab
said on March 21 in his Telegram channel that the bioweapons being developed in Ukraine, work on the reproductive system of women, particularly against "the Russian population of Russia, and immunity of 'certain ethnic groups.'"
"These weapons affect both the reproductive function of women of a certain nationality and in general the immune system of a particular ethnic group, causing allergies, intolerance in relation to traditional food and exposure to diseases, leading to the weakening of the immunity of the nation and its extinction without the impact of wars."
Rogozin clarified that he chaired a government commission on biological and chemical security
from March 2017 to April 2018, which repeatedly addressed U.S. biolaboratories' encirclement of Russia.
"It is also no secret to the leadership of our country that the purpose of these biological experiments conducted by the Pentagon using biomaterials obtained from Slavic subjects in Ukraine and other countries neighboring Russia is to develop 'ethnic weapons' against the Russian population of Russia."
