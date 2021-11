What is smallpox and how does it spread?



Smallpox is a serious, life-threatening illness causes by variola virus.



A person may not look or feel sick for 7 to 14 days after exposure, but initial symptoms include high fever, headaches, backaches, and vomiting.



Around a third of people who contract the disease, die.



After the initial symptoms, a body-wide rash appears. The person is most contagious during this stage.



Rashes develop in the tongue, mouth and throat. They then spread to the face and arms, torso and legs.



Pus-filled bumps, also called pustules, form and begin to scab over and fall off over a period of about 10 days.



It was mostly spread by prolonged face-to-face due to respiratory particles. The virus was also spread by sharing sheets, towels and clothing.



Source: Cleveland Clinic

How was the deadly virus that killed about 300 million people in the 20th century finally eradicated?



The origin of smallpox is unknown, but the earliest written description of a similar virus appeared in China in the 4th century.





It has typically worked in outbreaks and was brought to North America by European settlers in the 17th century.



About a third of infected patients died. Those who survived were sometimes left with various scars or even blind.



The 'basis for vaccination' began in 1796 when English doctor Edward Jenner noticed that milkmaids who had gotten cowpox were also protected from smallpox, according to the CDC.



In the 1800s, the virus used to make the smallpox vaccine changed from cowpox to vaccinia virus. (Five of the fifteen vials found in Philadelphia on Tuesday were labeled 'vaccinia.')



Before the vaccine, variolation was a common method of protection against the virus. People who had never had smallpox took material from pustules of infected people and scratched it into their arm or inhaled it through their nose to develop immunity.



In 1948, the virus was infecting about 50 million people a year throughout the globe, according to the WHO.



Experts estimate that the virus killed about 300 million people in the 20th century.



Soviet scientist Viktor Zhdanov proposed a four-year global vaccination campaign starting in 1959, and the campaign got a global boost aided by US funds in 1966 and 1967, with the Intensified Eradication Program.



'Laboratories in many countries where smallpox occurred regularly were able to produce more, higher-quality freeze-dried vaccine,' the CDC notes.



'Other factors that played an important role in the success of the intensified efforts included the development of the bifurcated needle, the establishment of a case surveillance system, and mass vaccination campaigns.'



The last known naturally occurring case happened in 1977 in Somalia. The last natural US outbreak was in 1949.



By 1980, the WHO declared the disease wiped out.



At this point, most Americans are not vaccinated against the disease and those who are probably have waning immunity, according to Yahoo News.



Sources: World Health Organization, US Centers for Disease Control

