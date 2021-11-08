Bill Gates
© Associated Press
Microsoft founder Bill Gates is calling for investment to fight bioterrorism
has warned governments to prepare for smallpox terror attacks and future pandemics by investing billions into research and development.
Mr Gates made the comments in a Policy Exchange
interview with the chair of the health select committee Jeremy Hunt
.
He said that countries like the US and the UK must spend "tens of billions" to fund the research adding that while it may be expensive, it could lead to the eradication of the flu and common cold.
"I'm hoping in five years, I can write a book called, 'We are ready for the next pandemic', but it'll take tens of billions in R&D - the US and the UK will be part of that", he said.
"It'll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the WHO level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing what I call 'germ games' where you practise."
The Microsoft
founder suggested that the 'germ games' could prepare nations for bio-terrorism such as smallpox attacks on airports. Mr Gates warned that bioterrorism caused epidemics could be worse than naturally occurring ones.
Mr Gates shone a light on the beneficial medical innovations that could come out of increasing investment into research and development.
"The nice thing is a lot of the R&D we need to do to be ready for the next pandemic are things like making vaccines cheap, having big factories, eradicating the flu, getting rid of the common cold, making vaccines just a little patch you put on your arm, things that will be incredibly beneficial even in the years when we don't have pandemics,"
he said.
He added that he will continue to talk about pandemic preparedness, as part of his work as a philanthropist.
He said: "So along with the climate message and the ongoing fight against diseases of the poor, pandemic preparedness is something I'll be talking about a lot.
"And I think it'll find fertile ground because, you know, we lost trillions of dollars and millions of lives. And citizens expect their governments not to let that happen again."
Comment:
Although Gates has been threatening the planet over the risks of small pox for years
now, in May of this year the FDA approved another drug for the disease; a disease which the WHO declared eradicated (in the natural world) back in 1980.
The FDA release, published
June 4th 2021:
FDA approves drug to treat smallpox
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Tembexa (brincidofovir) to treat smallpox. Although the World Health Organization declared smallpox, a contagious and sometimes fatal infectious disease, eradicated in 1980, there have been longstanding concerns that the virus that causes smallpox, the variola virus, could be used as a bioweapon.
Before its eradication in 1980, the variola virus mainly spread by direct contact among people. Symptoms typically began 10 to 14 days after infection and included fever, exhaustion, headache, and backache. A rash consisting of small, pink bumps progressed to pus-filled sores before it crusted over and scarred. Complications of smallpox included encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), corneal ulcerations (an open sore on the clear, front surface of the eye), and blindness.
Screenshot FDA website
Although naturally occurring smallpox no longer exists, concerns about potential uses of variola virus as a bioweapon has made smallpox drug development an important component of the U.S. medical countermeasures response.
Because smallpox is eradicated, the effectiveness of Tembexa was studied in animals infected with viruses that are closely related to the variola virus. Effectiveness was determined by measuring animals' survival at the end of the studies. More animals treated with Tembexa survived compared to the animals treated with placebo. FDA approved Tembexa under the agency's Animal Rule, which allows findings from adequate and well-controlled animal efficacy studies to serve as the basis of an approval when it is not feasible or ethical to conduct efficacy trials in humans.
Safety information to support approval of Tembexa was derived from clinical trials of the drug for a non-smallpox indication, primarily from patients who received hematopoietic stem cell transplants. An increased risk of death was seen in another disease (Cytomegalovirus disease - a viral infection) when Tembexa was used for a longer-than-recommended duration (longer than once a week for two weeks on days 1 and 8). Tembexa is only approved for the treatment of smallpox.
The most common side effects when using Tembexa are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Tembexa received priority review, fast track and orphan drug designations. Priority review directs overall attention and resources to the evaluation of applications for drugs that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. Fast track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Orphan drug designation provides incentives to assist and encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases.
Tembexa was developed in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). FDA granted approval of Tembexa to Chimerix Inc.
Judy Stone MD at WebMD reported
on the drug's approval on June 10th 2021:
The FDA has approved a new drug to treat smallpox. Fearful of a possible bioweapon attack, the United States has been steadily preparing a defense through BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
Tecovirimat was the first drug for smallpox, approved in 2018. The FDA granted the new drug, brincidofovir, or BCV, fast track status and orphan drug designations in 2018. The new approval came under the FDA's Animal Rule.
Drug testing usually goes through several phases prior to approval. First, there is preclinical testing in test tubes and animal models. Phase I is the "first in human" testing, looking primarily for safety and toxicity. Phase II is where researchers look for the best dose to treat a specific condition. The drug being tested is generally given to people who are relatively healthy otherwise.
Phase III broadens the population that receives the drug, including older people and those with underlying diseases (like diabetes or mild kidney disease). After this, the pharmaceutical company seeks FDA approval. Then phase IV, or post-marketing, studies are done, continuing to monitor for side effects. Rare side effects will often not appear until Phase IV, which is why drugs are sometimes recalled after initial approval.
But that's not how it worked for brincidofovir. The Animal Rule recognizes that some investigational treatments cannot be tested for a specific indication in people. This happens for infections where it is dangerous and unethical to expose people to an agent. Smallpox is one such infection; plague is another. Levaquin and Cipro, two quinolone antibiotics, are approved and often used for various infections but required this specific approval under the FDA's Animal Rule for use against plague.
BCV also received priority review, fast track, and orphan drug designations. The first two mean that the FDA believes the drug is likely to provide a significant advantage over current therapy. This speeds approval. An orphan drug designation is intended to support the development of drugs for rare diseases, but it has been abused by a number of pharmaceutical companies because the status is lucrative.
BCV is neither a new nor unknown drug. It is a version of a drug used to treat certain patients with AIDS.
Smallpox is a deadly disease that kills about 30% of those infected and maims many of its victims. Smallpox also used to be a leading cause of blindness, Gigi Kwik Gronvall, PhD, senior scholar atJohns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says. Natural smallpox was eliminated in the 1979, but both the United States and Russia (and perhaps other countries) have maintained stocks of the virus that could be used as bioterrorism.
Related to BCV's pre-approval studies, Gronvall says that "it was nice to see that some more naturally, relevant poxviruses were used as a standard instead" of using primates. The current studies used rabbitpox and mousepox (ectromelia virus) models, which have, she said, "a lot of relatedness to human smallpox" and are more like a natural infection.
The major defense against smallpox has been an old vaccine (ACAM2000) which has been stockpiled for emergency use. Routine administration of that vaccine was discontinued in the 1970s because it had so many side effects. There is a newer vaccine, modified vaccinia Ankara or MVA, which is less effective but safer.
That's one reason brincidofovir is important, Gronvall says. In the event of a smallpox attack, "if you are not able to give somebody a vaccine within a few days of exposure, they're not going to benefit from the vaccine. So, having a treatment is important."
Gronvall concluded: "It's another success for BARDA that, with not as much resources [due to COVID-19], they were able ... to get this approved. That should be something we think about more in the future, especially with new advances in vaccine technologies and how that could be applied to some of the bioterrorism agents."
In biodefense labs, she added, "There are populations of people who actually do work with some of these agents and some of these vaccines would be very helpful for them. And so maybe I'm hopeful that ... BARDA can take this up."
Considering the US' involvement in bioweapon research, and the well founded suspicions that the coronavirus actually escaped
from its Fort Detrick's lab, as well as Bill Gates' & co's use of the current manufactured crisis to roll out the WEF's agenda of the 'Great Reset', one could be forgiven for thinking that any outbreak of smallpox will be equally leveraged for the benefit of the establishment and its nefarious schemes:
That said, it's worth bearing in mind that, whilst the establishment like to think that they're on par with God, there are other, greater, forces at work on our planet, and it's thought that the plague outbreaks that cyclically seem to strike our planet, amidst periods of upheaval - much like our planet today - actually have a cosmic origin:
Also check out SOTT radio's:
Certainly not former would-be world hegemons in the process of losing power and dominance globally. They'd never do that, and certainly not in concert with evil Pig Pharma who would reap even MORE billions and billions from hapless taxpayers world-wide, just like they are doing with Covid currently....... that would never happen.