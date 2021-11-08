Gates
© Associated Press
Microsoft founder Bill Gates is calling for investment to fight bioterrorism
Bill Gates has warned governments to prepare for smallpox terror attacks and future pandemics by investing billions into research and development.

Mr Gates made the comments in a Policy Exchange interview with the chair of the health select committee Jeremy Hunt.

He said that countries like the US and the UK must spend "tens of billions" to fund the research adding that while it may be expensive, it could lead to the eradication of the flu and common cold.

"I'm hoping in five years, I can write a book called, 'We are ready for the next pandemic', but it'll take tens of billions in R&D - the US and the UK will be part of that", he said.

"It'll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the WHO level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing what I call 'germ games' where you practise."

The Microsoft founder suggested that the 'germ games' could prepare nations for bio-terrorism such as smallpox attacks on airports. Mr Gates warned that bioterrorism caused epidemics could be worse than naturally occurring ones.


Comment: Except that these rather suspect biowarfare games - much like the terror attack simulations that have occurred before and even during some terror attacks - have been in play in multiple countries for many years, and they don't appear to have conferred any benefits to the handling of the current manufactured coronavirus crisis.

Moreover, in a number of instances some of the most basic protocol has been ignored. Mask and lockdowns were not recommended, and yet both came to be enforced globally, and we're only just beginning to suffer the impact of these insidious policies. Taken together, it begs the question: just why would any more of these 'games' be necessary when there's no discernible benefit and any lessons learned are not heeded?


Mr Gates shone a light on the beneficial medical innovations that could come out of increasing investment into research and development.

"The nice thing is a lot of the R&D we need to do to be ready for the next pandemic are things like making vaccines cheap, having big factories, eradicating the flu, getting rid of the common cold, making vaccines just a little patch you put on your arm, things that will be incredibly beneficial even in the years when we don't have pandemics," he said.


Comment: "even in the years when we don't have pandemics," - it's beginning to sound like, for people like Gates, a planet ravaged by relentless pandemics will become the norm; it certainly sounds like he's banking on it.


He added that he will continue to talk about pandemic preparedness, as part of his work as a philanthropist.


Comment: A 'philanthropist' that is facilitating one of the biggest money making scams for big business of all time, whilst also overseeing one of the most devastating attacks on personal wealth the planet has ever known.


He said: "So along with the climate message and the ongoing fight against diseases of the poor, pandemic preparedness is something I'll be talking about a lot.


Comment: There's a number of examples showing that, where ever The Gates Foundation can be found, outbreaks of disease and suffering aren't too far behind: New oral polio vaccine to BYPASS key clinical trials as vaccine caused outbreaks overtake wild polio


"And I think it'll find fertile ground because, you know, we lost trillions of dollars and millions of lives. And citizens expect their governments not to let that happen again."