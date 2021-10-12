New York City's response plans for a chemical or biological attack will be put to the test in the coming weeks as part of a study of the city's subway system.The MTA says the Department of Homeland Security working alongside a team of researchers and city agencies will deploy a non-toxic gas this month at about 120 locations operated by transit agencies.Straphangers and anyone in the vicinity of testing operations is advised that the gas is non-toxic and poses no health risk to the public.The study simulates "the aerosol release of a biological agent in a densely populated urban environment.""The studyand the results from these tests will be used to learn more about the relationship between airflow in street level and underground environments," the MTA said.Commuters can expect to see teams of researchers working at locations scattered across the city both above and below ground.The study