Instead, key questions about the vaccine's effectiveness will be answered in the field.

cases of polio caused by vaccine-derived strains

outnumber

those caused by the wild virus-and they continue to spread unchecked

Locking the gates to polio reversion

The risk of polio recombination

The real of test of nOPV2

may be used in millions of kids beginning in mid-2020

Robert Fortner is a freelance journalist based in Portland, OR. Email him at robertwfortner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @robertfortner1.