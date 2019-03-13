The following referenced information contains opinion and perspective on a health topic related to vaccine science, policy, law or ethics that is being discussed in public forums, including in medical, law and other professional journals; newspapers, magazines and other print; broadcast and online media outlets; state legislatures and the U.S. Congress.



Readers are encouraged to go to the websites of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for the perspective of federal agencies responsible for making national vaccine policy recommendations; to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for information on regulating vaccines for safety and effectiveness; to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for research related to vaccine use; and to National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for information on the development of new vaccines.



The World Health Organization has stated that "vaccine hesitancy" is one of the top 10 global public health threats.

Herd Immunity and Vaccination

The problem with this argument is that it doesn't work for vaccines.

Herd Immunity Does Not Work for Measles

"Measles, which was targeted for elimination from the United States in 1979, persisted at low incidence until 1989, when an epidemic swept the country. Cases occurred among appropriately vaccinated school-age populations and among unimmunized, inner-city preschool children.



In response to the epidemic, measles immunization recommendations have been modified. To prevent spread among school-age populations, a second dose of MMR vaccine is recommended at 5 to 6 or 11 to 12 years of age."12

"The epidemiology of measles in Cape Town has thus changed as evinced in this epidemic, with an increase in the number of cases occurring in older, previously vaccinated children. The possible reasons for this include both primary and secondary vaccine failure."

Examples of Measles Outbreaks in Highly Vaccinated Populations

"All patients except one had high measles IgG avidity, which is an indicator of previous vaccination or previous infection. Because all the serum specimens (except that from the primary patient) were collected two to three days after the onset of symptoms, the high avidity IgG was assumed to be a result of patients' previous vaccination.



Although outbreaks of measles among vaccinated populations have been reported worldwide,24,25,26,27 most outbreaks in Israel have occurred in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated populations).



Measles transmission from a vaccinated person with documented secondary vaccine failure also has been described in New York City in 2011, including among vaccinated health care providers,28 and in the Marshall Islands.29 Waning of vaccine-induced immunity is a phenomenon that needs to be addressed ..."

Natural Versus Vaccine-Induced Immunity

Delayed Infection Multiplies Risk

"[N]egative outcomes are 4.5 times worse for measles, 2.2 times worse for chickenpox, and 5.8 times worse for rubella than would be expected in a pre-vaccine era in which the average age at infection would have been lower."

What's not addressed is the fact that routine vaccinations are increasing the severity of illness that apparently cannot be contained, as outbreaks are still occurring where vaccination rates are high enough that the population should have established vaccine acquired herd immunity.

DTaP Vaccine Increases Susceptibility to Pertussis

"The first diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP) vaccines were developed in Japan ... Afterward, DTaP vaccines were developed in the Western world, and definitive efficacy trials were carried out in the 1990s.



These vaccines were all less reactogenic than DTwP [diphtheria, tetanus toxoids, whole-cell pertussis] vaccines, and despite the fact that their efficacy was less than that of DTwP vaccines, they were approved in the United States and many other countries.



DTaP vaccines replaced DTwP vaccines in the United States in 1997. In the last 13 years, major pertussis epidemics have occurred in the United States, and numerous studies have shown the deficiencies of DTaP vaccines, including the small number of antigens that the vaccines contain and the type of cellular immune response that they elicit.



The type of cellular response, a predominantly T2 response, results in less efficacy and shorter duration of protection. Because of the small number of antigens ... linked-epitope suppression occurs. Because of linked-epitope suppression, all children who were primed by DTaP vaccines will be more susceptible to pertussis throughout their lifetimes, and there is no easy way to decrease this increased lifetime susceptibility."

"As early as 1965 and all through the 1980s and 1990s, public health officials in the U.S. and Europe knew that whole cell pertussis vaccine in DPT was not preventing infections in many vaccinated children and previously vaccinated adults," said Barbara Loe Fisher, cofounder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) in a report on pertussis vaccines published in this newsletter during Vaccine Awareness Week 2018.



Just like before DPT vaccination programs, pertussis increases continued to be reported in cycles of three to five years, including in the U.S., where 95 percent of children had gotten three to five DPT shots. Between 1986 and 1996, multiple clinical trials confirmed that the less reactive acellular DTaP vaccine demonstrated superior efficacy and effectiveness compared to the old and more reactive DPT vaccine," she said.43

all of the students who contracted the illness were vaccinated

Portion of Measles Outbreaks Are Attributable to Vaccine Reactions

"During the measles outbreak in California in 2015, a large number of suspected cases occurred in recent vaccinees. Of the 194 measles virus sequences obtained in the United States in 2015, 73 were identified as vaccine sequences."

Cracking Down on Vaccine 'Misinformation'

Health Authorities Lie to Congress

"On Feb. 27, 2019, the U.S. House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a public hearing on 'Confronting a Growing Public Health Threat: Measles Outbreaks in the U.S.'58 that was also broadcast live on C-span.



Parents across the nation watched and heard the renowned Anthony Fauci, MD ... either tell a bald-faced lie or show his ignorance when he testified, under oath, that MMR vaccine does not cause encephalitis.



This large dose of disinformation drew gasps of protest from parents attending the Capitol Hill hearing and prompted committee chair Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to bang the gavel and warn that 'manifestations of approval or disapproval of the proceedings is in violation of the rules of the House and this Committee.'



It is really hard to watch a distinguished physician like Dr. Fauci mislead legislators by blatantly denying the damage that serious vaccine reactions like brain inflammation can do to children's brains."

According to Merck and CDC, MMR Vaccine Can Cause Brain Inflammation

"Parents, who trusted and did what they were told to do when they took their healthy children into a doctor's office to be vaccinated and then watched their children suffer brain inflammation and regress into chronic poor health, learn that it is not a good idea to believe everything that doctors say about vaccines.



People who were healthy, got vaccinated and were never healthy again, quickly learn how to tell the difference between a doctor telling the truth about vaccine safety and one who is not, because their lives depend upon it.



If public health officials can go before Congress and provide demonstrably false statements about MMR vaccine reactions, what else are they fooling the public about?" Fisher writes.

Forced Vaccination Violates Human Rights

"In 2017, we reported in The British Medical Journal64 that every year an estimated 5,700 U.S. children (approximately 1 in 640) suffer febrile seizures from the first dose of the MMR vaccine - which is five times more than the number of febrile seizures expected from measles.



This amounts to 57,000 febrile seizures over the past 10 years due to the MMR vaccine alone. As 5 percent of children with a history of febrile seizures progress to epilepsy, a debilitating and life-threatening chronic condition, the estimated number of children whose epilepsy is due to the MMR vaccine in the past 10 years is 2,850.



In addition, we contend that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as a passive surveillance system, does not adequately capture vaccine side effects and that serious side effects, including permanent neurological harm and death from the MMR and other vaccines, may similarly be underreported."

Protect Your Right to Informed Consent and Defend Vaccine Exemptions

Share Your Story With the Media and People You Know

