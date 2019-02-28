vaccine spiral
Earlier this year, on Jan. 16, 2019 the World Health Organization issued a report ranking "vaccine hesitancy" as one of the top "Ten Threats to Global Health in 2019". This alongside air pollution and climate change; noncommunicable diseases; global influenza pandemic; antimicrobial resistance; and infectious diseases such as ebola, dengue fever and HIV. Far from being an accurate assessment of health threats, this statement was put out to cause hysteria, both from the pro and anti-vaxxers, no doubt.

So with vaccines once again dominating the news cycle, we decided it would be good to dive into the subject and counter the ridiculous propaganda the media is putting out about the ominous anti-vaxxer threat and establish an objective perspective on vaccines.