"Images are one thing, but do you know that biological material is being collected all over the country, from different ethnic groups and people living in different geographical regions of the Russian Federation? The question is - why is it being done? It's being done purposefully and professionally. We are a kind of object of great interest"

Putin was presiding over a meeting of Russia's Human Rights Council Monday, when he was informed ofCouncil member Igor Borisov said the statistics showed that nearly a million views came from abroad. He hinted at a sinister motive behind those viewings."The question is, why so many interested people are watching our elections and, in fact," queried Borisov, who is also the chairman of the Russian Public Institute of Electoral Rights.While his skepticism might be enough to set some conspiracy theorists on edge, Putin followed up with comments that will perhaps push them over. Putin told the council:The Russian president did not specify who was behind the shady dealings in Russians' biological samples.While the Russian president's claims may sound like the stuff from X-Files,All samples "shall be collected from Russia and must be Caucasian," the tender said The listing specified that the samples - 12 of RNA and 27 of synovial fluid -While such samples might be needed for purely medical research purposes, wanting only Russian tissue samples specifically, is what sent speculations into overdrive.Is the Pentagon working on a biological weapon to target Russians? Perhaps unlikely speculated Franz Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for Defense and Security, but adding that it's a scenario that cannot be totally ignored."The President's warning is very timely. Relevant agencies in the West should know that we are aware of their interest," he said.Putin himself, however, reassured the Human Rights Council there's nothing to be afraid of.