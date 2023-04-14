"The US conducts more military-biological activities than any other country in the world," he said, adding that the US is "the only country that has refused verification on this issue."

the US is developing a "universal" genetically-altered bioweapon comparable to that of a "nuclear winter."

China has called on the United States to fulfill its international obligations and offer clarifications on its military-biological activities at home and abroad, amid reports about Washington's military biological program in Ukraine.A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbing, said on Wednesday that Washington has so far failed to provide a convincing explanation for its military-biological activities, and has obstructed multilateral negotiations to establish a verification mechanism for the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).Wang said."Regrettably, the US has yet to provide any meaningful clarification.he added.The commission added in its 207-page report that the probe into the manufacturing of the highly-damaging bioweapon was based on findings made public by Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops over the past year.Russia accused the US of operating a clandestine bioweapons program in Ukraine soon after it launched its military operation in the former Soviet country last February. The United States and Ukraine have denied the charges.Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a few months into Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, Russian troops began compiling data related to the role and functions of US biolabs in the country.The ministry said that thethat Washington and Kiev were violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons as a result of alleged activities being carried out at biological laboratories in Ukraine.Commenting on the issue, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman further said that Beijing "supports the international community in taking a serious and just attitude and continuing to review the US compliance with the BWC."He also criticized the US for keeping "mum about its own compliance issue," while it "always makes a great deal about compliance and demands verification for other countries.""Is there any 'secret' that the US is trying to hide?" Wang asked.