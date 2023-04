© US Army



The Russian investigating commission concluded on Wednesday that the US military is developing a "universal" genetically-altered bioweapon comparable to that of a "nuclear winter."

Russia's Foreign Minister has slammed the United States military-biological activities in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), citing it as a security threat.Speaking at a news conference following his visit to Uzbekistan on Friday, SergeiLavrov pointed out that removing dangers threatening peace and safety in the region was of utmost importance and required a joint effort.in its report.Prior to the start of the Russian campaign in Ukraine in late February 2022, then-US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland voiced concern over the materials developed at the biolabs.Speaking at a congressional hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US SenateShe said the Department of State was "concerned that the Russian military may be trying to take control of them," and is working with Ukraine to ensure that Kiev can "prevent any of these research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces."The Russian Defense Ministry stated that in fact Nuland had confirmed the Pentagon's involvement in biological programs in Ukraine.The Russian embassy in Armenia also said in an earlier report that there were "organizations involved in bio-projects in Ukraine."The Armenian government has reportedly denied the existence of the biolabs working in collaboration with US military personnel.Russia has lodged a complaint, reporting the secret American military biolabs across the globe to the United Nations.The Russian permanent envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia,according to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) or Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).The US is a signatory of the 1972-ratified BTWC, prohibiting the use of biological weapons as a kind of weapons of mass destruction (WND) that poses a serious threat to human life and property. However, the US had an official military biological weapons program from 1943 to1969.activities despite its international obligations banning such programs.