© AP



A small but growing minority believe Kiev should abandon its territorial goalsThe poll , carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and released on Thursday, found that 19% of respondents would favor such a deal, up from 10% in May; 74% insisted that "under no circumstances should Ukraine give up any of its territories," while 7% were unsure.Of those who would back a peace deal, 71% said that Ukraine would be able to win a military victory if it received enough weapons from the West. Among those who oppose a deal, belief in the supremacy of Western arms was even stronger, with 93% agreeing that "with proper support from the West, Ukraine can achieve success."The pollsters surveyed 1,031 adults in Ukraine and in parts of four formerly Ukrainian regions claimed by Kiev.failed to land Ukraine more than a handful of frontline villages andaccording to the latest figures from the Russian Defense Ministry.With the offensive halted, Zelensky is heading into 2024 with US Republicans blocking President Joe Biden's promised $60 billion military aid package until at least mid-January. Existing US military aid is dwindling, and Zelensky has reportedly been instructed by the Pentagon to conserve what equipment remains.than the agreement proposed by the Kremlin before the conflict.Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye have all now seceded from Ukraine and joined the Russian Federation, and the Kremlin maintains that any potential settlement must take these new "territorial realities" into account.