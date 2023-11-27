"First, [this report] should be seen in a specific temporal context. This is not a statement, of course, this is a publicity stunt. It appeared in the media almost immediately after the end of the meeting of the notorious Ramstein group that has made an essential decision to create the [Ground Based] Air Defense coalition to strengthen air defense. Moreover, it is quite obvious that they will strengthen not so much the air defense of Ukraine, but the air defense of the countries bordering Ukraine. Therefore, this is a kind of first proposal that it is necessary to take certain political steps that would indicate that Ukraine is ready for negotiations."

The two Western powers are reportedly trying to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into entering into talks with Russia, per German newspaper Bild. What's behind the report and its timing?according to the German publication.According to Bild,told Sputnik:The second aspect is an interview given bywhich, according to Evstafiev:Speaking to Western journalists,(It was Arakhamia who headed the Ukrainian delegation during the negotiations with Russians in Belarus and Türkiye in 2022.) In addition,Evstafiev said:Per the German newspaper, the US and Germany are going to supply Ukraine with limited amounts of weapons that would be enough to hold the line but not enough to launch a new offensive. This, the publication claims, would force Zelensky to consider a peace deal.Still, Evstafiev believes that the West wouldn't waste time on convincing Zelensky to start talks.Zelensky is by no means indispensable in the eyes of the West, according to the professor.When it comes to Zelensky, it would be very hard for him to reverse his months-long position on peace talks with Russia, according to Evstafiev.the professor remarked.The West is well aware of that and considering changing horses in the stream:(During a major armed conflict between France and the Algerian National Liberation Front (1954-1962) then-French President Charles de Gaulle came to the conclusion that continuing to hold on to Algeria, then a French colony, would exhaust France's resources and weaken its position in Europe. On July 5, 1962, Algeria won independence.)While some Western policy-makers apparently view Commander-in-Chief Gen. Valery Zaluzhny as Ukraine's de Gaulle, the problem is that he is unlikely to give up ambitions of taking back the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, according to Evstafiev.Given that hardliners within the Ukrainian civil and military leadership are still strong, the West has a limited number of options.- cited by the German newspaper.Evstafiev pointed out:What's behind the West's attempts to stabilize the situation at all costs? The answer is clear, per the academic: