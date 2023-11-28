"If Russia thinks it can sign a peace agreement without reparations, it won't," the official emphasized. "Ukraine will never agree to this. And neither will the world, because someone has to pay these reparations. If not Russia, then who?"
Comment: Well, the West is to blame for instigating the war, for its continuation, and they're the one's that have siphoned off what little wealth was left in Ukraine...
Mudra noted that Kyiv, along with its partners, is developing a compensation mechanism, which includes the establishment of a special commission and a compensation fund. According to the Deputy Minister, lawsuits for compensation against Russia will be filed "wherever the assets of the Russian Federation are located."
Comment: One could infer that the West via their puppets in Kiev have their eyes set on looting the frozen Russian assets abroad, which, even if they did get their hands on them, wouldn't prop up the Kiev-junta for very long; and those countries that participate in the theft would seriously damage their reputations as reliable countries to store wealth in: Moscow warns it could seize EU assets if von der Leyen follows through with threat to steal Russia's frozen funds
The discussion on the legal foundations of these actions is ongoing, but the official did not specify the possible timelines for their implementation.
NATO Identifies Key Objectives in Response to the Ukrainian Conflict
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a press conference, outlined two main objectives for the organization following the onset of the Ukrainian conflict. According to Stoltenberg, one of these is to provide assistance to Kyiv.
"The other main task is to prevent the escalation of the conflict, the transition of the conflict into a full-scale war between Russia and NATO," the Secretary-General declared.
Stoltenberg added that NATO, in preventing escalation, sends a clear signal to Moscow that the alliance is ready to defend its territory. According to him, the bloc demonstrates this both in words and by increasing its armed forces on the eastern borders.
"We do this not to provoke conflict, but to prevent it," Stoltenberg emphasized.
