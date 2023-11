NATO Identifies Key Objectives in Response to the Ukrainian Conflict

In a recent interview with the news outlet " Censor.net ," Irina Mudra, the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, stated that Kyiv will not sign a peace agreement with Russia without reparations from Moscow.the official emphasized. "Ukraine will never agree to this. And neither will the world, because someone has to pay these reparations.Mudra noted that Kyiv, along with its partners, is developing a compensation mechanism, which includes the establishment of a special commission and a compensation fund. According to the Deputy Minister,The discussion on the legal foundations of these actions is ongoing, butfor their implementation.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a press conference, outlined two main objectives for the organization following the onset of the Ukrainian conflict. According to Stoltenberg, one of these is to provide assistance to Kyiv."The other main task is to prevent the escalation of the conflict, the transition of the conflict into a full-scale war between Russia and NATO," the Secretary-General declared.Stoltenberg added that NATO, in preventing escalation, sends a clear signal to Moscow that the alliance is ready to defend its territory. According to him, the bloc demonstrates this both in words and by increasing its armed forces on the eastern borders."We do this not to provoke conflict, but to prevent it," Stoltenberg emphasized.