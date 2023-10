Russia has threatened to seize assets held by European Union member states that it deems unfriendly if the EU proceeds with what it perceives as the appropriation of frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine's post-war recovery.Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, warned that, reports Reuters. Volodin accused certain European politicians, particularly European Commission President UrsulaHe emphasized that such a decision would necessitate a proportionate response from Russia, resulting in the confiscation of assets from countries regarded as unfriendly exceeding the value of Russia's frozen assets in Europe.and highlighted the EU's determination for Russia to contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction.Volodin asserted that EU politicians were considering this course of action as a means to secure their positions and address the financial challenges they had imposed on their respective countries.