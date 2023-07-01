© Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters



Germany has raised objections to Brussels's plan to use frozen Russian Central Bank assets for Ukraine's reconstruction, warning of the legal and financial risks arising from such a move, the Financial Times reported on Monday.According to the FT, senior German government officials voiced doubts that the EU's plan can win sufficient support, due to the legal risks.A Foreign Ministry official reportedly said Moscow "will have to pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine" and insisted that Germany was doing "everything it legally can" to locate and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian individuals and companies. The official, however, noted that the idea of using Russian funds for Ukraine's reconstruction raised "complex financial and legal questions."An unnamed official told FT that Germany's Justice Minister Marco Buschmann had studied the EU proposals for harvesting Russian Central Bank assets, and concludedAt a meeting with the European Commission last week,, FT wrote.The report indicated that one option is for securities depositories to be required to make a windfallKiev reportedly believes the EU could raise €3 billion ($3.2 billion) a year from Russian Central Bank assets. According to a senior Ukrainian official, it was also looking at an alternative scheme, whereby the commission could use seized Russian assets as collateral against which it could borrow to invest for a return, which would be designated for Kiev."The challenge is to try to work out what is legally sound and defensible," according to one EU diplomat involved in the discussions, who added:Foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc are expected to discuss the issue at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, officials involved in the planning of the meeting told the FT.Moscow has repeatedly condemned the EU's seizure of its assets as theft. While addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the measure as "medieval."