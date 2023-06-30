"They want to get €50 billion from the member states to give to Ukraine, while they cannot even account for the money we have given them so far.

The first question asked by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in his Facebook post is:Orbán is currently attending the two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels, and one of the hottest topics is the question as to where the EU's budget money has disappeared to. The Hungarian prime minister said that the European CommissioOrbán asked.Orbán also noted that. In other words, the money that was approved to be spent and was supposed to be there for the next five years has already been spent.The prime minister then went on to list what Brussels is demanding for the budget.Orbán said.Orbán said the EU commission is asking member states for more money for migration, not for border protection, but to bring in illegal immigrants."Of course, they didn't forget about their own pockets.he said."The Hungarian position is clear," he said. "First,Orbán is attending the summit of the Council of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday, where the main topics on the agenda are the issue of additional financial support for Ukraine, mandatory migrant quotas and shaping the EU's policy toward China.