Included in the potential deal would also be Russia's agreement to Ukraine's accession to NATO provided that NATO troops are not stationed on its territory and only defensive weaponry is located there.Included in the potential deal would also beis located there.According to Hersh, both Russia and Ukraine agree that the persistence of war is illogical and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be withHersh cited a US official involved in the top negotiations as saying: "This was not a spur-of-the-moment event," adding:. The message was the war was over and we want out. To continue it would destroy the next generation of the citizens of Ukraine."On the other hand, the Biden administration is strongly opposing the peace deal while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains the "wild card" but has been allegedly told thatEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has declared that Ukraine has made substantial progress in fulfilling the criteria set by the European Union (EU) to commence the process of joining the union.Speaking to Politico on Tuesday, von der Leyen affirmed that Ukraine has met "all the necessary requirements for nearly all the seven steps we asked them to do ... when they became a candidate country."In her address to the Ukrainian parliament on November 4, von der Leyen disclosed that Ukraine had already satisfied 90% of the prerequisites necessary to initiate the accession process. She further noted that if the conditions are promptly met, negotiations could begin by the end of 2023.However, this may not spell wholly good news for Ukraine.to Ukraine after Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu stated it would no longer provide from its own stockpiles and that Ukraine would have to purchase equipment from private companies "using money from a special fund."former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is currently in the parliamentary elections, has also publicly declared that he. Campaigning under "Not a single round" for Kiev, Fico has put Western states on their toes.if it targets Russian gas, oil, or nuclear energy.According to Szijjarto, any restrictions on those who have done good to Hungary by "saving the lives of Hungarians, for example through making it possible that we could buy vaccines," or contributing to its energy supply will be opposed.