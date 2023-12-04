The White House has issued a blunt warning that the US is set to run out of funds to aid Ukraine by the end of the year,The alert from Shalanda Young, the White House budget director, in a letter to congressional leaders on Monday, represented the most specific assessment yet of Washington's waning financial and military support for Ukraine.Young wrote to political leaders of both parties."There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time," she said.President JoeSome lawmakers — especially in the Senate, where backing for Ukraine runs deeper — are trying to negotiate a bipartisan deal that would contain aid for Kyiv alongside new immigration and asylum procedures to reduce the number of undocumented people arriving in the US through its southern border.Even if an agreement is reached in the Senate, however, it is unclear if it can pass the Republican-led House, whose new speaker Mike Johnson has been sceptical of funding for Ukraine."Cutting off the flow of US weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories," Young wrote to Congress.she added.The White House warning, people close to the discussions told the Financial Times.Young said Ukraine also needed economic support, which is in danger of stalling.she wrote. "Putin understands this well, which is why Russia has made destroying Ukraine's economy central to its strategy — which you can see in its attacks against Ukraine's grain exports and energy infrastructure," she added.Young also said money for Ukraine would bring benefits to the US economy."While we cannot predict exactly which US companies will be awarded new contracts, we do know the funding will be used to acquire advanced capabilities to defend against attacks on civilians in Israel and Ukraine — for example, air defense systems built in Alabama, Texas, and Georgia and vital subcomponents sourced from nearly all 50 states," she said.