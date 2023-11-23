"We haven't reached an agreement. The Ukrainians are not taking our demands into account", declared Rafal Makler, one of the leaders of the Polish protest movement, on X, at the end of discussions with representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian governments earlier this month.

"Our task is to unblock the road first and then talk about all the demands that the protesters have," he said, as about 3,000 mostly Ukrainian trucks were stuck on the Polis side of the border.

Polish truckers, joined by farmers, have blockaded yet another border crossing in protest against what they call a flood of cheaper Ukrainian carriers into the country.Since early this month, Polish truckers have expressed strong dissent against the entry of "a flood" of much cheaper Ukrainian carriers into the European UnionPolish truckers say that they halt commercial trafficRussia waged a war on the ex-Soviet republic in February last year.By lining up their trucks, protesting driversThe problem has been compounded as, and not just back and forth to Ukraine.On Thursday, Polish truckers were joined by farmers, who also sayUnlike the protest by truckers thatand not official Polish policy, cheaper Ukrainian grain that crashed the local Polish grain markets in April, prompted Warsaw to impose a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain.Although, trade relations between Warsaw and Kiev have been prickly after Ukrainian trade flew out of the war-torn country to EU markets following the suspension of most restrictions on Ukraine's export after the start of ongoing war.According to the Association of International Motor Carriers, Ukrainian truckers are facing daily losses of €300 due to the current blockade.Separately on Thursday, Taras Kachka, Ukraine's trade representative and a deputy economy minister, said Ukrainian drivers were being forced to endure days of freezing temperatures and unhygienic conditions, calling on Warsaw to unblock export routes."This should be done at the negotiating table... in Brussels, or in Warsaw, or in Kiev, but not on the road in winter, causing damage not only to the economy but also to the health and lives of drivers who are stuck there," Kachka added.