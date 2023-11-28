© Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"The real responsibility lies with those who promised Ukraine real support for waging a real, big war and did not provide it. In other words, they screwed us over."

"Stupidity and corruption" in Kiev paved the way for it, Aleksey Arestovich has said...The West has essentially thrown Ukraine under the bus in its conflict with Russia by failing to provide Kiev with the necessary amount of military aid,has claimed.Writing on Telegram on Sunday,According to the former presidential aide,Arestovich claimed that Ukraine "had won its war" by managing to survive in the first few months of the conflict.he suggested, referring to the talks in the Turkish city in the spring of 2022, which initially made some progress butThe negotiations collapsed but Russia maintains it is open to diplomatic engagement with Kiev.After the Istanbul talks, the conflict entered another phase in which Ukraine had no chance of winning without securing massive Western arms supplies, including warplanes and long-range missiles, the former official continued.Arestovich suggested that the West would now try to force Ukraine to accept the loss of several regions,He also suggested that, while Kiev found itself in a tough spot mostly due to the West's inaction,Arestovich's remarks came amid Ukraine's faltering counteroffensive, which has been underway since early summer but has failed to gain any significant ground. Last month,with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claiming thatEarlier this month,Meanwhile, on Sunday,blasted Zaluzhny over the lack of a strategic plan for 2024 and called on the military leadership to step down.