Kiev has "unrealistic expectations" about what Washington can provide, American officials told the outlet...Ukrainian commanders and civilian officials overestimate the ability of the US to supply the country with weapons and ammo amid the conflict with Russia and are asking for things that simply don't exist, American officials have told the New York Times.However, the White House recently warned that funds for the government of Vladimir Zelensky had almost run out, with hardline Republican lawmakers blocking the approval ofMany in Kiev still "do not realize how precarious continued US funding for the war is," the NYT said in an article on Monday. The unnamed US officials, who talked to the paper, insisted:After the failure of Kiev's counteroffensive, the US and Ukraine are currently trying to work out "a new strategy," the implementation of which is expected to begin in early 2024 in order to "revive Kiev's fortunes."According to the report, they are unable to find common ground so far.while building up forces and supplies over the course of the next year.However, the Ukrainian military appears eager to continue to attack the Russian army on the ground or through airstrikes in order tothat they believe would attract more attention to the conflict around the globe, the sources explained.Officials warn:Amid discussions on the new strategy, the Pentagon has decided thatwho oversees aid to Ukraine from a base in Germany, is going to spend lengthy periods of time on the ground in Kiev.Moscow has repeatedly warned that deliveries of weapons to Ukraine by the West will only prolong the fighting and increase the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO.Speaking about the dependence of Kiev on Western aid,