Germany may have to declare an emergency at home in order to provide additional assistance to Kiev next year if the situation in Ukraine gets any worse, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned in a government statement to the parliament on Wednesday.Further military and financial aid to Kiev was still named as one of Berlin's top priorities, alongside Germany's green-economy transformation and the strengthening of social cohesion."I will advocate sustainable, reliable support for Ukraine, because it is about the security of Europe," Scholz told the Lower House of parliament, the Bundestag. According to the chancellor,He also admitted that international support for Kiev was waning and might force Berlin to spend even more of its funds to aid Ukraine. Russia is supposedly counting on Kiev's Western backers abandoning Ukraine, he added, and "the danger that calculation could work cannot be dismissed.""It is... clear that, if the situation worsens... because other supporters withdraw their aid, then we have to react to it," Scholz explained, adding that"We have already decided to propose a debt-brake exception resolution in the Bundestag" in case of such a development, the chancellor said.and restricts the issuance of new government bonds. A special clause still allows the government to bypass these restrictions in case of an "unforeseen emergency."Scholz's cabinet already faced what was called a "no-debt crisis" in November when the German constitutional court ruled its 2024 budget to be illegal due to violating this debt-brake rule and banned the government from repurposing unused Covid-19 funds.The chancellor's plan was blasted by the opposition as "financial trickery" as lawmakers accused him of essentially abusing the legal loopholes to push for more aid for Kiev. "What you have presented as an orderly procedure has been a tangible government crisis," Friedrich Merz, the leader of the biggest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said in response to Scholz."We won't let this trick go through," he added. The CDU chief also said that the situation in Ukraine was becoming increasingly "more dramatic."Another prominent MP and a former transport and infrastructure minister, Alexander Dorbrindt, accused Scholz of being willing to literally throw the German budget into chaos for the sake of aiding Kiev. "You are not the solution to the budget problem, you are the budget chaos per se," he told the chancellor, adding that the government "will never get our consent" to bypassing the debt-brake rule.