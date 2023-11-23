© Maxym Marusenko/NurPHoto/Getty Images



"Ukraine is concerned by the fact that discussions among certain partners have intensified regarding the need for negotiations, consultations, meetings with the Russians to discuss the issues of the war in Ukraine, a ceasefire, etc."

"Ukraine and the Ukrainian people will fight to the end. We are sure of our victory."

"Ukraine has every chance to become a strategic project of the West, which will demonstrate the full power of the vitality of democracy and the defense of universal values. The West must confirm that it is and remains the First, and a victorious Ukraine will serve as a convincing narrative in the modern confrontation between slavery and freedom!"

The West must keep supporting Kiev if it wants to keep ruling the world, Alexey Danilov has claimed...Kiev is worried that its Western backers are calling for peaceAleksey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on Monday.Danilov spoke via video link to the annual conference of theDanilov, according to a transcript posted by his office, said:and argued thatasAccording to Danilov, the current conflict isthat would include "some European countries" as well, he insisted.President Vladimir Zelensky's top security official describedMeanwhile, he said, Ukraine needs more Western funding and support to restore its 1991 borders and become an economic powerhouse.Earlier on Monday,Meanwhile,told the outlet CNBC thatMost of the congressionally approved funding for Ukraine has been spent and the White House has been trying to pressure Congress to pass more, so far with no effect.